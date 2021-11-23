"Most competitive in recent years" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi names the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League favorites

Lionel Messi has once again done an interview with Spanish outlet Marca. Among several topics, the Argentine discussed the favorites to win the coveted UEFA Champions League title this season.

Liverpool, who have been running riot since the campaign kicked off, are Lionel Messi's top candidates to win the European crown this term.

The likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were also mentioned by the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Today, Liverpool is very well, they have returned to being the Liverpool that won the Champions League," the Argentine was quoted as saying.

"Then there are City, Bayern, Madrid, Atletico," he added.

Apart from the top clubs, a number of teams have impressed us with their performances in the Champions League this season and are capable of staging a surprise.

Lionel Messi admits the competition is even this term as there are many clubs who can emerge victorious. He said:

"There are many teams that can fight for this Champions League, which is one of the most even and competitive in recent years because there are several teams that can choose to win it."

Messi will be hoping to inspire PSG to claim their first-ever Champions League title this season after joining the Parisians during the summer transfer window.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL 🔵🔴 Leo Messi has scored in the Champions League for the 17th consecutive year (2005-2021) 💪 🔵🔴 Leo Messi has scored in the Champions League for the 17th consecutive year (2005-2021) 💪#UCL https://t.co/d5w6o6EkzN

The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants after parting ways with Barcelona. He has linked up with former Barca colleague Neymar and French winger Kylian Mbappe to form a formidable attacking trio at the Parc des Princes.

It remains to be seen if they'll be able to make history in Europe come the end of the term.

How Lionel Messi has fared with PSG in the Champions League this season

Lionel Messi has scored three Champions League goals for PSG this season

Despite a slow start to life in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi has had a promising start with PSG in the the Champions League this season. His first goal for the club in the tournament was a powerful effort against Manchester City on September 28.

The forward followed it up with a fantastic brace against RB Leipzig in the next fixture. Leo missed PSG's most recent Champions League game through injury.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

But he is expected to return to action as the Parisians face Manchester City in the tournament once again this evening.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar