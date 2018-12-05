×
Most Creative Players in Europe: December 2018

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.51K   //    05 Dec 2018, 22:53 IST

De Bruyne topped the creativity charts last season
De Bruyne topped the creativity charts last season

There is something about an immaculate through-ball which any goal cannot match. When players invent passing lanes out of nowhere, it is something to behold.

Fortunately for us, there are quite a few passing masters at display in European football. These magicians control the game, and in the blink of an eye, open up the opposition. It's almost as if they were a predator, lulling its prey with some sedating movement before springing into action with that killer pass.

The goalscorers take much of the acclaim, and rightly so, but these players deserve credit as well. On that note, here are the most creative players in Europe.

Note: The order is on the basis of total key passes completed by players with over 10 appearances. The statistics are updated as of 3 December.

#10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Hazard enjoyed a sensational start to the season, and though his form has petered down of late, he still is one of the most creative players in Europe. The Belgian has completed 36 key passes to go along with his 7 goals and 5 assists in the league.

He has been instrumental to Chelsea's attack this season, and Maurizio Sarri has said that Hazard's performance could reach another level this season. Hazard is often seen as more of a playmaker than most wingers out there, and it is not without reason.

Take a look at this blinder of a pass by him against Iceland recently.

#9 Willian (Chelsea)

Hazard's teammate Willian makes the list as well, which may come as somewhat of a surprise. The Brazilian has not been a guaranteed starter this season, and Pedro has in better form in the right winger role, but Willian has impressed in the creativity department.

He has made 39 key passes this season, though his return of 2 goals and 2 assists doesn't suggest it. When he is on the pitch, he takes most of the set pieces, which has increased the number of chances he has created.

