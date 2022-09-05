4 players with the most goal contributions in the Premier League in 2022

Having players with huge goal contributions is a big asset for football clubs as it goes a long way in boosting their chances for winning games. A goal contribution could come in the form of goals scored or assists laid out by a player.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema are a handful of players known for registering huge goal contributions consistently.

In the Premier League, there have also been a couple of standout players who have had decent goals and assists records. As such, this article will look at the four highest providers of 2022 so far.

#4 Heung-min Son

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham FC - Premier League

The South Korean forward is regarded as one of the best footballers in the Premier League and has continually been a key player for Tottenham.

Heung-min Son is known for not just scoring goals alone but also turning provider for his teammates, which often boosts his goal contribution record.

The 30-year-old forward had 30 goal contributions during the 2021-22 football campaign. He scored 23 goals and provided seven assists for the Spurs in 35 league games.

Son is currently one of the few players with the most Premier League goal contributions in 2022. He has a combined total of 21 goals and assists, which puts him in fourth position.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is one of the best players in the Premier League

The Belgian midfielder is arguably one of the most creative players in the Premier League and also in world football.

Since joining Manchester City from VFL Wolsburg in 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has gone on to score 87 goals and provide 124 assists for the Citizens.

He is also currently third among players with the most goal contributions for their respective clubs in the Premier League in 2022.

De Bruyne has so far registered a combined total of 21 goals and assists for Manchester City in the league this year. He already has a total of five goals and assists in the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

#2 Ivan Toney

Brentford FC v Leeds United - Premier League

The English striker is currently one of the hottest players in the Premier League and is enjoying a fruitful 2022 football year.

Ivan Toney is regarded as an all-round centre-forward who not only scores goals but also creates for his Brentford teammates.

As such, his goals and assists record is quite impressive as he registered a combined total of 17 goals and assists during the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Toney is currently second in terms of goal contributions in the league for 2022. The Brentford striker has so far registered 22 goals and assists this year.

#1 Harry Kane

Kane has the most Premier League goal contributions in 2022

Arguably one of the greatest strikers to play in the Premier League. Harry Kane is currently third on the list of goal scores in the league's history.

The Spurs number nine isn't just a prolific goal poacher but also a creative playmaker who creates chances for his teammates.

Kane's goal contribution record is very impressive. He registered a combined total of 26 goals last campaign and 37 the season before that.

So far, the English striker has made the most goal contributions in the Premier League since 2022. Kane has a combined total of 26 goals and assists during the year under review.

