Ranked: Players with most goals in each of Europe's top 5 leagues

Two months into the 2021-22 club football season, the title races, especially in Europe's top five leagues, are beginning to take shape.

Most of the top teams on the continent are in contention in their respective title races. That has largely been thanks to goals scored by the usual suspects. However, Premier League leaders Chelsea, who have scored 30 league goals this season, have had 15 different goalscorers.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo (four goals) and Lionel Messi (one goal) have had uncharacteristically quiet starts to their respective league campaigns.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Lionel Messi scores his first Ligue 1 goal! ⚽️



At the 21st attempt, the Argentine opens his account for PSG in France's top flight.



Vintage strike from the 34-year-old! 💥 Lionel Messi scores his first Ligue 1 goal! ⚽️At the 21st attempt, the Argentine opens his account for PSG in France's top flight.Vintage strike from the 34-year-old! 💥 https://t.co/bwWdNFJRQ8

However, a few other players across Europe's top five leagues have scored goals galore this season. On that note, here's a look at the top scorers in each of the top five leagues across Europe at the moment:

#5 Ligue 1: Jonathan David (Lille) - 10 goals in 14 games

Jonathan David has been a revelation at Lille.

Jonathan David is the surprise top scorer in Ligue 1, ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Still only 21, the young Canadian has been a revelation at holders Lille, netting ten times in 14 league games. That's more goals than PSG's much-vaunted attacking triumvirate of Kylian Mbappe (6), Neymar (2) and Messi (1) combined.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jonathan David has scored more Ligue 1 goals this season (10) than Messi, Neymar and Mbappe combined (9) 👏🇨🇦 Jonathan David has scored more Ligue 1 goals this season (10) than Messi, Neymar and Mbappe combined (9) 👏🇨🇦 https://t.co/zjxm4BgxI8

Having scored 13 times in Lille's title-winning campaign last season, David is well on course for his most prolific season in club football.

He scored only once in his first six league games this season. Since then, Davis has netted nine times in his next eight, including one in the 2-1 defeat to league leaders PSG.

#4 La Liga: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 10 goals in 12 games

Karim Benzema has been in blistering form this season.

Karim Benzema is in blistering form this season. The 33-year-old has already scored ten times in La Liga and bagged seven assists as well. It has played a key role in powering Real Madrid to the top of the league table after 13 games.

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018, Benzema has netted at least 20 league goals in three consecutive campaigns. The three-time La Liga winner also brought up his 200th goal in the competition this season.

Considering his start to the season, the Frenchman is on course to win his first Pichichi award, now that a certain Lionel Messi no longer plays in the league.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra