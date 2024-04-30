“Most important decision in Argentina football history” - When video analyst explained why Angel Di Maria started on left wing in WC final vs France

In December 2023, Matias Manna, the video analyst of the Argentina national football team, revealed why La Albiceleste started Angel Di Maria on the left wing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France.

Captain Lionel Messi scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute. Di Maria then added the second (36'), scoring from Alexis Mac Allister's cut-back, to give his side an invaluable two-goal lead. He also assisted Messi's go-ahead goal in the 108th minute.

That goal was the winger's fourth goal in a major final for Argentina. He had previously scored in the 2008 Olympic Final against Nigeria (1-0), the Copa America 2021 final against Brazil (1-0) and the 2022 Finalissima against Italy (3-0).

Messi ended up winning his team all four trophies, as Argentina went on to defeat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 thriller in normal time.

Manna said (via All About Argentina's X handle):

"Argentina were training with the five at the back tactic before and we did not know if [Angel] Di Maria was going to play. He was coming from an injury. I remember that we were watching France-Morocco and there is a play that the Moroccan player Boufal, the left winger makes some play... We were watching it with Scaloni and his children in the office."

Manna further recalled Scaloni noticing the mismatch they could exploit by playing Di Maria against French right-back Jules Kounde. He added:

"There were two or three plays by this player on Kounde, who was the France full-back, and I remember that Scaloni said: 'Hey, if Angel plays, he has to play there against Kounde.' It was the most important decision in the history of Argentine football."

On-loan Barcelona star believes £54 million-rated Manchester City player is better than Di Maria

Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion star Ansu Fati has suggested that Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is a better player than Angel Di Maria.

Fati, who is on loan from Barcelona, has made a bold claim in a recent video shared on Pro Direct Soccer's Tiktok channel. When asked to rank the 10 best footballers (current or former), he placed De Bruyne in the number one spot, ahead of Di Maria.

The Argentine has made 766 appearances at club level, scoring 178 goals and providing 267 assists. For the Argentina national team, he has bagged 30 goals and 30 assists in 138 appearances.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne has made 606 appearances, netting 149 goals and assisting another 252. For the Belgian national team, he has 26 goals and 49 assists in 99 appearances.

According to these statistics, the pair have been on a similar level throughout their careers. Therefore, it all comes down to personal preference, and it is understandable that Fati placed De Bruyne over Di Maria on his list.