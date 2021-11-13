×
"Most improved player in the world" – Chelsea fans demand the world to take notice of player in the form of his life

Chelsea fans were ecstatic to see their player perform on the international stage.
Chelsea fans were ecstatic to see their player perform on the international stage.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Nov 13, 2021 08:00 PM IST
News

Chelsea fans online have heaped praise on right wing-back Reece James following an excellent display whilst on international duty against Albania.

England secured a routine 5-0 win over Albania in their World Cup Qualifier. Harry Kane stole the limelight by netting a hat-trick. However, Reece James carried his club form into the game at Wembley.

The Chelsea wing-back provided an assist for Harry Maguire, who scored the opening goal.

Chelsea fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see their academy graduate perform on the international stage. Here are some of the best tweets from Blues supporters:

Reece James is absolutely the most improved player in the world and I am not even exaggerating it. #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/ig3XFVSaMa
Reece James vs Albania https://t.co/idhff3ITC2
@markgoldbridge Please don't Jinx his form, thank you.
Reece James is what some love to, but others hate to call… A GENERATIONAL talent. Sublime footballer! 💙⚽️
Reece James Is so good that he even makes Maguire score. What can't he do https://t.co/p41nKaj1oO
Reece James is just an incredible footballer. Putting in good performances so consistently for both club and country. He's a machine.
Reece James and Ben Chilwell, both putting on great performances tonight. The Tuchel effect! #CFC https://t.co/CWaISVcYJJ
Chilwell and Reece James are the best fullback pair in the world right now
Reece James’ first half by numbers vs. Albania: 96% pass accuracy42 touches 7 duels won 5 take-ons attempted 4 take-ons completed 3 crosses 2 tackles 2 chances created 1 assist He’s been superb. 👏#InternationalWatch | #CFC https://t.co/T4iHWSPbRj
@CFCPys Starboyyy
Everyone realizing how much better reece james is than others after actually watching him play for England. Before was just fluke opinions without ever watching him play.
When are we going to start the conversation of Reece James being the best full back in the world?
Reece James is having a show tonight, he whips in the crosses so effortlessly. Clearly deserves a goal to his name. He's that good #englandalbania #cfc
REECE JAMES BEAUTIFUL ASSISTHE. IS. WORLD. CLASS.
Reece James doing his thing for club and country. Special, special talent
@AlexGoldberg_ Trent !!!Come out right now!!!
Reece James Assist 🚨
@CFCDaily So does it makes him the best wing back in the world🏦❔❔❔
@CFCDaily My right back💙⚽️🏆💫 https://t.co/uEGal6a9lt
@CFCDaily he’s so good 🤩
This guy is genuinely so good. https://t.co/pMTFQUrFNu

It is worth noting that the right-back position is one of the most competitive positions in the England setup. The Three Lions have numerous options in that position, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier.

However, Reece James has totally earned his place in the England starting XI. The 21-year-old full-back has had a great start to the 2021-22 season with Chelsea.

James has scored four times and assisted a further three times in eight Premier League matches.

As things stand, Reece James is Chelsea's joint-highest goalscorer this season alongside new summer recruit Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League after 11 games played. The Blues are three points clear of Manchester City and West Ham United and four ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Five Chelsea stars have been nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Chelsea had an outstanding 2020-21 season under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel. The Blues went on to win their second Champions League title against Premier League rivals Manchester City.

This success resulted in four Chelsea stars getting nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, with Romelu Lukaku getting the nomination for his exploits with Inter Milan.

The five Chelsea nominees for the 2021 Ballon d'Or include Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

Amongst the five, Jorginho has the best chance of winning the prestigious award this year. However, the 29-year-old midfielder is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

It is worth noting that no Chelsea player has ever won the Ballon d'Or. The closest a Chelsea player has come to winning the "Golden Ball" was Frank Lampard, when he finished runners-up to Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho.

• Champions League winners• Super Cup winners• 5 Ballon d’Or nominees• Currently top of the Premier League Chelsea Football Club. 🔥 https://t.co/5XL6tr9Yzy

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in Paris on November 29.

