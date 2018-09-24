Most Successful Teams in Premier League History

The current FA Premier League Logo

The Premier League is the most successful and financially lucrative Football division in the world.

Financially, the League was worth an incredible £2.4 billion in 2016-17 and is the most watched club competition in the world with an estimated reach of an eye-watering 4.7 billion people.

Established on the 20th February 1992, after the clubs in England's First Division, spearheaded by Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton decided to break away from the Football League and take advantage of a lucrative television deal with BSkyB. Ever since the media company won the rights to screen matches at a cost of £304 million, the League has grown and grown into the international powerhouse it is today.

Initially conceived as a way to improve the success of English teams in European competition by not sharing League income with the lower divisions, that business model has proved to be prophetic. English teams, since 1993 have won four Champions League titles, three UEFA Cup/Europa League titles and two Cup Winners Cups. Seven out of eight Champions League finals between 2005 and 2012 had English representation.

In 26 full seasons of the Premier League, only six different teams have ever won the trophy. Two of which, Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95 and Leicester City in 2015-16 were one time winners and have not come close to replicating their success since.

49 clubs in total have contested the League since it's inception and the first Premier League goal was scored by Sheffield United's Brian Deane in a 2-1 success over Manchester United.

In August 2018, the Premier League began its 27th season of operation as the excitement and glamour of the competition show no signs of abating.

This slideshow counts down the four most successful clubs from the Premier League era of 1993 to date.

=3 Arsenal (3 titles)

Arsene Wenger - Won two Premier League and FA Cup Doubles as Arsenal boss

Prior to their first Premier League Championship win in 1997-98, Arsenal's last League success had come in 1990-91 when they bested Liverpool for the second time in three years to secure the title.

It had been a long wait to replicate that success as manager, George Graham resigned amid scandal and his replacement Bruce Rioch endured a torrid time as boss.

Cue little known Frenchman, Arsene Wenger who came to the club with little to no reputation and was mocked by the British media for his apparent resemblance to a school teacher.

However, after Wenger's appointment steadied the ship in 1996, wherein Arsenal ended the season in third place, he embarked on an aggressive recruitment campaign in the summer of 1997 to improve the team's fortunes still further.

Wenger most notably brought in Marc Overmars from Dutch giants, Ajax and Emmanuel Petit, Gilles Grimandi and Christopher Wreh from Monaco.

At the tail end of the previous season, he had also brought in young striker, Nicolas Anelka from Paris Saint Germain. The 19-year old would deliver on his promise in the 1997-98 season, scoring nine goals. Overmars smashed in 16 goals, remarkable, considering his position on the wing.

The new signings, coupled with an expansive, attacking style of Football saw Arsenal pip reigning Champions, Manchester United to win the title by a single point. Crucially, they defeated United home and away which effectively secured them the Championship. Arsenal also ran out FA Cup winners to win the Double - the first in their history.

Unlike Blackburn Rovers two years earlier, Arsenal demonstrated that they were not one hit wonders, and secured a second Premier League crown in 2001-02. They also repeated their Double success of four years earlier winning the FA Cup once more.

The biggest signing of that summer transfer window was Tottenham defender, Sol Campbell who arrived on a free, hugely acrimonious transfer from Arsenal's fierce North London rivals.

Campbell slipped seamlessly into Arsenal's backline, which shored up their defence, allowing their imperious attacking talents, Thierry Henry, Sylvain Wiltord, Freddie Ljungberg, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires to run rampant.

Arsenal won the title by an impressive seven points over nearest rivals, Liverpool.

Arsenal's most recent League success came two years later in 2003-04 wherein the club went the whole season undefeated, only the second club to ever achieve this in England's top flight; a record stretching back to 1888-89 when Preston North End also achieved the feat. Dubbed the Invincibles, Wenger's Arsenal of 2003-04 are widely considered to be the greatest Premier League side of all time. Their unbeaten run stretched to 49 games into the 2004-05 season when it was ended in unforgettable style by Manchester United in the "Battle of Old Trafford."

One of the strongest performing teams in the history of the division, the Gunners have regrettably been a fading force for much of the last decade.

