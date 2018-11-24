×
Most underrated players in Premier League top six

Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
301   //    24 Nov 2018, 12:08 IST

Aubameyang is a rightly lauded player, but Monreal is often underrated
Aubameyang is a rightly lauded player, but Monreal is often underrated

Whilst Manchester United currently isn't a top-six team - in league placement terms at the least - they are still man for man amongst the best teams in the Premier League. And of course, Mourinho is one of the world's great managers, and possibly one of the greatest ever managers in football history. For these reasons alone, I will count them amongst the top six, even though their form of late hasn't been as good as the other sides.

All the same, despite the likes of Kane, Alderweireld, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil, de Bruyne, Silva, Aguero, Hazard, Kante, Pogba and de Gea, receiving rightly plaudits, there are others who do not get the same billing, but contribute as much.


Salah and Henderson - one is rightly praised, and the other is perhaps not given the billing he warrants
Salah and Henderson - one is rightly praised, and the other is perhaps not given the billing he warrants

All top teams in any era have players who are unsung, or not as big billing as the star names. But they may, however, perform roles, or score goals, or do other things of note, which are vital for their successes. The Man United Treble team's stars were Keane, Sheringham, the Neville brothers, Scholes, Beckham, Yorke, Cole, Schmeichel, Stam, etc.

But they could not have succeeded without David May, Nicky Butt, Ronny Johnsen, or Ole Gunnar Solksjear. The latter scored the winner in the Champions League final, defeating Bayern Munich in the process.

Further examples, in PL history at least, include Gilles Grimandi and Gilberto Silva at Arsenal, Ivanovic at Chelsea, and Fabian Delph at Manchester City. They may not have had the calling of Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, or Sergio Aguero, but they still were elemental in the respective triumphs of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

So who, given the above points, represent the unsung players of the current PL big six? These are the picks:


  • Fernadinho
  • Henderson
  • Dembele
  • Monreal
  • Alonso
  • Fellaini

Here is a case as to why each is underrated, and how they support and enable their more lauded counterparts.

