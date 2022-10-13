"Most useless player on the planet" "Needs to retire immediately, else I'm disowning this club" - Barcelona veteran gets destroyed for his shambolic display in 3-3 Inter Milan draw 

Barcelona fans are calling for Sergio Busquets to retire after his performance in the La Liga side's enthralling 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on October 12.
Robert Lewandowski netted a stoppage-time equalizer to spare Barca's blushes on a night that has jeopardized their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.
Barca took the lead in the 40th minute when Ousmane Dembele met Sergi Roberto's cross to fire past Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.
The Nou Camp was rocking heading into half-time, but it wouldn't take too long into the second half for Simone Inzaghi's side to equalize.
Nico Barella's astute movement befuddled Gerard Pique before the Italian volleyed home from close range in the 50th minute.
Inter then took the lead in the 63rd minute through Lautaro Martinez, who drove a stunning strike into Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's far corner to shock the Nou Camp.
Lewandowski then got on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute to square things up at 2-2.
However, Barcelona stumbled in the 89th minute and Robin Gosens capitalized with the wide-man slotting home past Ter Stegen.
Xavi's men were staring down the barrel of a sorry defeat until Lewandowski came to the rescue in the dying embers (90+2) to restore parity.
The game ended 3-3 on the night but much of the negative response from Blaugrana fans has been over Busquets' performance.
The Spanish midfielder was often a passenger at times, touching the ball 51 times, which is lower than any other outfield starting player for Barcelona.
The draw is a huge setback for Xavi's side as a second-place finish in Group C is in the hands of Inter.
Busquets has drawn the ire of supporters and here are some reactions from them on Twitter to his lackluster outing:
Barcelona need to beat leaders Bayern Munich
Bayern had no trouble on matchday 4 of the Champions League, dispatching Viktoria Plzen 4-2 in the Czech Republic.
Barca will host the Bavarians at the Nou Camp on October 26.
They know that anything but a victory will likely see them returning to the UEFA Europa League for the second consecutive season.
A statistic many Barca fans will not want to hear is that tonight was the first time they have failed to win a Champions League game when leading at half-time.
This type of form in Europe's elite club competition is problematic for anybody's chances of progressing to the knockout stages.
An intriguing encounter between Barcelona and Bayern now beckons in two weeks' time