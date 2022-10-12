"Most useless transfer ever" "Sell him and use the money to buy Mbappe" - Manchester City attacker told he's 'finished' after disastrous display against Copenhagen

Manchester City fans are beginning to question Jack Grealish's impact on the team following their goalless draw with FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday (October 11).

Pep Guardiola made five changes from the team that beat Southampton in their previous encounter in the league as he rested several of their attacking players. Erling Haaland didn't play a minute for the first time this season, while Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden were also rested.

That gave the likes of Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez the chance to shine for Manchester City, although they failed to take advantage of that opportunity. An early red card for defender Sergio Gomez didn't help, nor did VAR when it ruled out a stunning Rodri goal for a handball in the buildup.

Mahrez also missed a penalty in the first-half and the Cityzens ultimately failed to score in a game for the first time since April. Haaland's absence is sure to be the subject of chat in the coming days and will be cited by many as the reason Manchester City failed to find a breakthrough.

But it was another disappointing evening for Grealish, who has now scored just seven times in 47 appearances. The former Aston Villa captain has netted just once this season in his first ten games and is yet to register a single assist.

Those numbers don't make for good reading for an England international that cost £100 million and supporters took to Twitter to tear into Manchester City's record signing.

Karim B @KB4000

Sell him and use the money to buy mbappé @ManCity Jack grealish is the useless transfert ever.Sell him and use the money to buy mbappé @ManCity Jack grealish is the useless transfert ever. Sell him and use the money to buy mbappé

H @_Hammad7 ‘Grealish back to his best’ hype lasted 2 games ‘Grealish back to his best’ hype lasted 2 games 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/TJy2JqITWx

Himothee @therealkstar Grealish is shit.. I’m tired of bigging him up for shit dribbles.. get me a winger man Grealish is shit.. I’m tired of bigging him up for shit dribbles.. get me a winger man

12YearOldKidWithTatoos @12YearOldMCFC Grealish is finished Grealish is finished

RM26 @MCFC_LP Blame mahrez all you want for missing a pen. But have the same energy for Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Gundogan and Laporte Blame mahrez all you want for missing a pen. But have the same energy for Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Gundogan and Laporte

Manchester City 'can't be sad' with Champions League draw with Copenhagen, says Rodri

Manchester City would have been the first team to progress from the group stages this season with a win, but ultimately couldn't find a way past the Danish champions.

Speaking to BT Sport after the full-time whistle, Rodri explained that the early red card hampered his team's efforts, as he stated (as per BBC Sport):

"With a very early red card, it's difficult for the team but we fight until the end and we had chances.

"We wanted to come here to win and it's frustrating. It's an important point and we keep going. We want to win but how we played 10 against 11 we can't be sad."

On his goal being disallowed, Rodri added:

"A bit frustrating, of course. No one realised what is happening, they said it was a handball, I don't know if it was intentional. It was a mess.

"Then we had a penalty, we miss, then the red card and it completely changes the game."

Despite the draw, the English champions are still on top of Group G with 10 points from four games.

