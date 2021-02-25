The popularity of football has been on the rise in North America in recent times. Since tiny Costa Rica captured the imagination of the world by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, a number of players from the continent have shot into the limelight.

Of late, there has been an influx of talented players from the US, which is a nation where sports like basketball and American football have traditionally been more popular. On that note, let's have a look at the most valuable North American XI.

A 4-2-3-1 formation has been considered for the hypothetical team. Without further ado, let's get started.

# Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas (Costa Rica) - €10 million

Keylor Navas shot into prominence on the world stage after his heroic performances at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where Costa Rica fell to the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals.

After Real Madrid snapped him up, the Costa Rican international was an integral part of Los Blancos' three Champions League-winning teams. The arrival of Thibaut Courtois meant that Navas slipped down the pecking order at the club.

However, the 34-year-old has enjoyed a second wind since arriving at PSG in the summer of 2019. Navas helped the French giants to a domestic treble last season, and narrowly missed out on a continental quadruple as PSG lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Keylor Navas siendo Keylor Navas 🤩🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/eK4hnuyHWi — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) February 15, 2021

Navas has kept an impressive 32 clean sheets in 61 games in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino recently heaped praise on Navas, saying:

"We know about him from his time in Spain. It is clear that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it is a true honour to work with him. He is a great professional, with great sporting qualities and, after 11 days working together, we are getting to know each other and enjoying seeing what a great goalkeeper he is."

# Centre-back - John Anthony Brooks (USA) - €12 million

The Berlin-born John Anthony Brooks reportedly turned down Bayern Munich to play for his boyhood club Hertha Berlin in 2012, and he won the 2.Bundesliga title with the capital club that season.

Now at another German top-flight club Wolfsburg, whom he joined in 2017, the American centre-back has made over 170 Bundesliga appearances across eight seasons.

Brooks is perhaps more renowned for being the first US substitute to score in the FIFA World Cup in 84 years when he netted against Ghana in the 2014 edition of the competition.

In honor of John Brooks' Birthday today, let's get in on a little #TBT action and bring it back to his episode of #WolfpackAccess! 🐺🎥



Happy Birthday, J Brooks! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/nNjzRLl8BU — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) January 28, 2021

Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer recently said about the centre-back:

"It must be unpleasant for strikers to play against John Anthony Brooks."

# Centre-back - Nestor Araujo (Mexico) - €7 million

Nestor Araujo is a relatively recent arrival in European football. The 29-year-old centre-back joined La Liga club Celta Vigo in the summer of 2018 from Mexican club Santos Laguna.

Nevertheless, the Mexico international has impressed at his new surroundings, and has become a first-team regular.

𝐍𝐞́𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐮́𝐣𝐨 🇲🇽🔥 Más de 7.000 minutos en @laliga defendiendo la celeste con pasión. pic.twitter.com/O4ZeMoj2ft — RC Celta (@RCCelta) February 2, 2021

Araujo has played 91 games in all competitions for Celta Vigo, and has scored four goals and provided three assists.

# Left-back - Alphonso Davies (Canada) - €75 million

Alphonso Davies's rapid rise to the top echelons of football is certainly one of the sport's best rags-to-riches stories in recent times. He is regarded as one of the best young full-backs in the game, and the sky is the limit for him.

The 20-year-old made his Bundesliga debut last season. He played a key role in Bayern Munich's continental treble-winning campaign, scoring thrice and providing ten assists in all competitions.

Such was his impact that Davies managed to dislodge regular left-back David Alaba, who moved to centre-back to accommodate the Canadian player in the playing XI.

Understandably, Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick is elated with the player, recently saying in this regard:

"He raced forwards a lot and the thing which impresses me the most about him is how he throws his weight about in challenges. He totally defended his side of the field and I'm really happy with him. I think he could maybe give us a bit more going forward, but that's all part of his development, and he's still relatively young so if he keeps going the way he is, then I'm sure he'll add that to his game."

This season, Davies has featured in six different competitions for Bayern Munich but has scored only once.

Tough match last night...happy to get my first goal of the season 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bnb7DyRxFQ — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) February 16, 2021

The Canadian has indeed come a long way since fleeing a Ghanian refugee camp years ago in search of a better future.

# Right-back - Sergino Dest (USA) - €25 million

Sergino Dest is arguably one of the best right-backs to play for Barcelona since a certain Dani Alves.

Since arriving at the Camp Nou last summer, the 20-year-old American has already become a first-team regular under Ronald Koeman and has played 26 games in all competitions.

Dest had a particularly outstanding outing against Real Madrid in the El Clasico late last year, despite Barcelona falling to their arch-rivals on home turf.

Sergino Dest also had the most successful dribbles for Barcelona (5) during El Clásico.



42 of his 44 passes were successful. Dest recovered 6 balls and only committed 1 foul. [OPTA] pic.twitter.com/YNxXeRspdr — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 25, 2020

A quintessential modern-day full-back, the USA international can play on both flanks and has no qualms joining the attack and tracking back when possession is lost. His pace and dribbling abilities are his primary attributes.

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman was, however, critical of the player in the aftermath of the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg loss at home to PSG, saying:

"He is (20) years old but he needs to learn, but he needs to be more aggressive and needs to be more concentrated. He had too many periods in the game where he was not 100% focussed."