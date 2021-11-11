Most valuable XI not called up to international duty (November 2021)

It's an important month in international football. With the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in their final stages, the race for the Qatar showpiece has gained momentum.

Besides the hosts, Germany and Denmark are the only other teams to have qualified for the quadrennial tournament. However, over the next few days, more spots will start filling up, so the pressure is really on.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Who will join Germany and Denmark, and qualify for Qatar 2022 this week? 🎟 Who will join Germany and Denmark, and qualify for Qatar 2022 this week? 🎟 https://t.co/6eryYZbpaI

Yet, many big-name players won't be in action this week, as they have been overlooked by their respective national teams.

On that note, here's a look at the most valuable XI not to have been called up to international duty in November 2021. A 4-2-3-1 has been considered for this hypothetical XI.

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson (England) - €22 million

Henderson is well behind in Gareth Southgate's pecking order right now

He was long touted as David De Gea's heir, but he is now on the brink of an exit from Manchester United, Dean Henderson's career has seen some incredible lows in the last few months.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continuing to pin his faith in De Gea, the 24-year-old Henderson hasn't made a single appearance in the Premier League this season. That has led him to getting overlooked for England's national team too.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Dean Henderson wants to leave #mufc at the end of the season if he cannot reclaim his spot from David de Gea. He accepts he is unlikely to leave in January. [ @ChrisWheelerDM Dean Henderson wants to leave #mufc at the end of the season if he cannot reclaim his spot from David de Gea. He accepts he is unlikely to leave in January. [@ChrisWheelerDM]

His first and only appearance for the Three Lions came exactly a year ago. The former Sheffield United custodian came on at half-time for Nick Pope in a friendly against Ireland last November.

The rise of Aaron Ramsdale has heated up the competition for England's starting spot. Now it looks like a move away from Old Trafford is the only way for Henderson to revive his club and international career.

