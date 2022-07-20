Motherwell vs Sligo Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

Motherwell FC welcome Sligo Rovers to Fir Park in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

Motherwell vs Sligo Rovers Preview

Motherwell are entering the competition from the second qualifying round following their fifth position in the Scottish Premiership last season. After crashing out of the Scottish Cup, the Europa Conference League remains their only hope of achieving something worthwhile this year. However, their preparations have been visibly timid.

The Well have played only one friendly so far and have recruited just three players on the back of five departures. Two key players, David Devine and Barry Maguire, are currently sidelined with injuries. Having appeared 10 times in European competitions, they are expected to cope against Sligo Rovers.

Sligo Rovers narrowly edged Bala Town in a penalty shootout in the first qualifying round to reach the current stage. Bit O'Reds placed third last term in the Ireland Premier Division to qualify for the Europa Conference League. Their campaign appears to be on track ahead of the Motherwell challenge.

After 23 rounds of matches on the home front, Sligo Rovers sit in the fifth spot with 32 points, 19 adrift of the leaders Shamrock Rovers. Sligo seem to be getting along well in both competitions but will be put to a real test in the second qualifying round.

Motherwell vs Sligo Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Motherwell have won two of their last four home matches, losing twice, while scoring a total of eight goals against eight conceded.

Sligo Rovers have won only once in their last four away matches. However, they did not suffer any losses, as the three other games ended in stalemates.

In their last five matches, Motherwell have won three times amid two losses while Sligo Rovers won twice, lost twice and drew once.

Motherwell vs Sligo Rovers Prediction

Motherwell remain a strong side despite concerns about their current form. They will likely not collapse at the hands of Sligo – who have been very active for weeks.

Sligo Rovers are in good shape but that assessment will only be concluded after their campaign in the second qualifying round.

Motherwell are expected to win but without a lavish scoreline.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-0 Sligo Rovers

Motherwell vs Sligo Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Motherwell

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Motherwell to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sligo Rovers to score - No

