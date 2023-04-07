“Mou doesn’t give a s**t about football” – Antonio Cassano launches brutal attack on Jose Mourinho amid Real Madrid links

Former AS Roma striker Antonio Cassano has hit out at manager Jose Mourinho, claiming that the Portuguese tactician is not competent enough to manage Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho, who is currently in charge of Roma, has been sensationally linked with the Madrid job. On Cadena SER, Spanish reporter Antonio Romero claimed that Mourinho could be one of the managers Los Blancos turn to if Carlo Ancelotti is dismissed this summer.

He said (via The Real Champs):

“They tell me not to rule out Jose Mourinho, and although it seems like science fiction, today it cannot be ruled out.”

Cassano, who played for Madrid between 2006 and 2008, reacted to the links, claiming that while Mourinho was once a great coach, he was not up for the job anymore. He said on BoboTV (via Managing Madrid):

“He [Jose Mourinho] was a great coach, but right now he can train Real Madrid, as he can also train San Martinés.”

The Italian then doubled down, bashing Jose Mourinho’s work ethic.

He continued:

“He can return to Real Madrid if Ancelotti does not continue, but if the white club wants a coach, they will not call Mourinho for their new project.

”Mou doesn’t give a s**t about football. He doesn’t like to work, he doesn’t know how to communicate or speak, let’s not be fooled by his story.”

Jose Mourinho managed the Whites between 2010 and 2012. In the 2011-12 season, he led the club to the La Liga title, with the team amassing a record 100 points from 38 league games that season.

He reportedly fell out with some senior players in the 2012-13 season and was unceremoniously sacked at the end of the campaign after Madrid went trophyless.

Former Barcelona man Jofre Mateu believes Real Madrid will overcome Chelsea in the Champions League

Former Barcelona winger Jofre Mateu has backed Los Blancos to overcome Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals this month.

The Whites will welcome Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12 before traveling to London for the return leg on April 18.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are full of confidence after bagging a massive 4-0 win [4-1 aggregate] over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg at Camp Nou on April 5. And Mateu believes it will be difficult for Chelsea to dampen their spirits.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Mateu said:

“The problem is that with Real Madrid you always have the feeling that you have chances. Because they play reactively. They even give you the ball, they look like they have no chances and they are just defending and in 10 minutes they score 3 goals.

“And Benzema is the best in transitions. Very fast. He is very clever. Madrid also have Rodrygo, they have Vinicius, they have Valverde to run. Benzema is the best finisher. You always have chances with Madrid but the Champions League is their competition. So being honest, I'm not giving Chelsea many chances.”

Real Madrid and Chelsea met at the same stage last season as well. Los Blancos won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge before losing 3-2 at home, thus progressing to the semis with a 5-4 aggregate scoreline.

