Mourinho to streamline his squad, Eriksen to be sold to a rival: Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Roundup, 19th December 2019

19 Dec 2019

Could Christian Eriksen move to a Premier League rival in January?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup for the day. Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have an opportunity to move into the top four this weekend with a victory over Chelsea, but with January’s transfer window looming, the Portuguese boss is already rumoured to be considering an overhaul of his squad as they push for a Champions League spot next season. Without further ado, here are today’s stories.

Eriksen to be sold to a Premier League rival in January?

In an interesting story, the Evening Standard is reporting that Tottenham’s chairman Daniel Levy has stated that his side “aren’t scared” to sell Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen to a Premier League rival in January.

Eriksen is out of contract in the summer and could therefore move for free in the transfer window at the end of the season, but it’s long been rumoured that Levy would rather make a sale in January in order to recoup some cash for him.

Levy stated that “we are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals”, which could well raise the eyebrows of Manchester United, who have long been linked with the midfielder.

The Spurs head honcho also played down the idea of making January signings, stating that his side’s manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that he’s not looking for new players during the window.

Spurs monitoring Osimhen?

Sky Sports is reporting that Spurs are monitoring Lille’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who is Ligue 1’s joint top scorer this season with 9 goals thus far. The report does suggest, however, that a January move is unlikely “unless Lille receive an offer too good to refuse”.

No possible fee is mooted by the report although it does suggest that both Chelsea and Liverpool could be looking at the striker too. But as Osimhen was playing under Joao Sacramento at Lille – and the coach is now Jose Mourinho’s #2 at Tottenham – it could mean a move to North London is more likely for the Nigerian.

Mourinho interested in Aarons, Bowen and Ferguson

The Guardian is reporting that Jose Mourinho could be interested in three young stars; defenders Max Aarons of Norwich City and Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion, as well as Hull City’s dangerous forward Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen was linked with Spurs last season although a move never came off, but he has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 15 goals and registering 4 assists. The report suggests that Newcastle are also interested, but Hull’s £20m price tag may put both sides off a move.

Spurs squad to be streamlined in January?

The Telegraph is suggesting that while Spurs may not splash the cash on new players in January, Jose Mourinho may look to “streamline” his squad, which he sees as slightly too big, with 25 outfield players rather than his preferred 21.

The report suggests that defender Danny Rose and midfielders Victor Wanyama and Christian Eriksen are likely to be the fall-guys, with both Hertha Berlin and a number of Chinese clubs looking at the availability of Wanyama in particular.

One player who doesn’t appear to be going anywhere is Juan Foyth. The Argentine defender was said to be willing to move on loan for first-team football – but the report suggests that Mourinho was impressed with his performance in Spurs’ 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich, and so he’ll be sticking around.