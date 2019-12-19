Move over Sancho, Rashica might be the actual steal from Bundesliga

Rishabh Zarapkar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 19 Dec 2019, 23:38 IST SHARE

Milot Rashica.

With all the speculation around the future of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, the performances of Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica have gone unnoticed. The 23-year-old recently scored a long-range stunner in their thrashing by Bayern Munich.

Having already netted 7 goals and 3 assists in a below-par campaign for the German side, the Kosovo international has impressed a lot this season. Sitting 16th in the Bundesliga table, Rashica has been Bremen's standout player and the entire team along with the manager Florian Kohfeldt would be counting on him to turn things around at the German club.

Rashica is more of a direct player. Even though he likes to play wide generally, he has got a center forward's instinct and makes clever runs into the box. His strikes against Schalke and FC Bayern Munich have made it clear that he has got a stellar right foot. Unlike many wide attackers, the Kosovo star is a very confident finisher. He is not afraid to take his chances on goal and more often than not it pays off. It's his versatility as an attacker that makes him different from the rest and a sensible buy for many teams.

Compared to Sancho's ridiculous valuation of around 120 million, Bremen's Rashica looks like an actual steal who's valued around 1/4th of Sancho's price. He is a quite versatile attacker and can take up literally any attacking position and make it his own. Playing as a left-sided forward, Rashica is a certain goal threat from long distance.

Better numbers

Werder's superstar Rashica has better numbers than the most sought-after player in almost every aspect of the game even though he plays for a relatively weaker team. The Bremen attacker has completed more key passes (2.1) per game also has more shots (3.4) per 90 minutes than the England international. Meanwhile Sancho has averaged 2.9 successful dribbles every game, 1.9 key passes and 1.9 shots on goal every 90 minutes this season. Rashica is rated to have made 2.4 dribbles per game and is the only key parameter where he is slightly behind Sancho.

With almost every top European club eyeing a move for Sancho, the former Gent trialee seems to be a viable alternative for the 19-year-old at quarter the price. Having such good numbers, the Bremen attacker's performances have seemingly not caught enough attention from other clubs. He also impressed at the recent UEFA Nations League, scoring twice and assisting in 3 goals in six appearances for his country. The attacker who is currently playing in Sancho's shadow in the Bundesliga is currently bettering the 19-year-old in terms of performances.

Jadon Sancho.

The Bremen star is also much more versatile as compared to Jadon Sancho. He is a strong finisher and is a huge counter-attacking threat for any team in the world. The 23-year-old is very quick in transitional play. With his swift passing moves, he has the ability to open up tightly packed defences like Kevin De Bruyne. Having transferred to Werder from Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands for €7 million in 2018, Rashica likes to cut inside when he is playing in a wide position. He is also a master at crossing the ball which makes him a threat during indirect free-kicks as well. The Kosovo international is one of the best dribblers in the Bundesliga currently.

Rashica seems to be a sensible buy for many clubs. Quality doesn't always come with quantity, which makes Rashica a quality buy even if his price is not that high. He has certainly got the ability and talent to perform at the top level. Werder's potential saviour for the season still has a long way to go and has got the potential to be one of the world's best.

A dribbler like De Bruyne?