Mumbai City FC 2-4 FC Goa: 5 Hits and Flops | ISL 2019/20

Sudarshan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 08 Nov 2019, 03:54 IST

Goa players celebrate. Image courtesy: ISL

FC Goa locked horns with Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on the 7th of November and prevailed 4-2. The Gaurs were devastating in front of goal and punished the hosts' individual mistakes to secure their second victory of the season.

It was an even contest until Lenny Rodrigues broke the deadlock in the 27th minute. The midfielder scored from a set-piece before Seriton Fernandes took the whole in charge of a calamitous mistake to feed Ferran Corominas. The Spaniard made no mistake and doubled the lead before half-time.

Jorge Costa demanded his side to press higher up the pitch and win headers to pile pressure on the visitors. This move paid off as Sarthak Golui scored from a set-piece, before Souvik Chakrabarti rounded off the comeback with an equalizer in the 55th minute.

The scoreline didn't stay quiet for long as Hugo Boumous scored a free header to put Sergio Lobera's side on the driving seat. The game further drifted away from Mumbai City FC when Carlos Pena scored from a free-kick in the 89th minute.

Here we take a look at the hits and flops from this high voltage encounter.

#5 Hit - Lenny Rodrigues

Lenny Rodrigues scored his first goal in Goa colours against Mumbai City. The midfielder controlled the clearance before launching a well-timed shot to beat Amrinder Singh. The Indian shot-stopper didn't have much time to react to keep out the midfielder's effort and got a gentle touch before the ball crept inside the back of the net.

For rest of the game, the former Bengaluru FC midfielder looked astute in possession and won several duels to assist his side. Moreover, he was the best midfielder on display in Mumbai.

He continuously kept on performing his defensive and offensive roles which earned him the 'Hero of the Match' award.

