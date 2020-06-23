MUN vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Premier League match - June 24th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for MUN v SHF match on Wednesday

Manchester United face off against Sheffield United in the English Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United will take on Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

Both teams come into this match on the back of disappointing results. Manchester United drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur, while Sheffield United lost 3-0 to Newcastle United, a match in Sheffield United defender John Egan was sent off.

Sheffield United are 7th in the Premier League table, 3 points behind 5th placed Manchester United.

MUN vs SHF Squads

Manchester United

David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Daniel James, Sergio Romero, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Brandon Williams

Sheffield United

George Baldock, Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Jack O'Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Luke Freeman, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Jake Eastwood, Phil Jagielka, Oliver Norwood, David McGoldrick, Kieron Freeman, Jack Robinson, Kean Bryan, Michael Verrips, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Leon Clarke, Simon Moore, Jack Rodwell, Panagiotis Retsos, Richairo Zivkovic, Sander Berge, Rhys Norrington-Davies

MUN vs SHF Playing XI

Manchester United

David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Anthony Martial

Sheffield United

Simon Moore, Chris Basham, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset

Match Details

Match: Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Date: June 24, at 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford

English Premier League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MUN vs SHF Dream11 tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David de Gea, Jack Robinson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Sander Berge, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie

Captain- Paul Pogba, Vice-captain- Bruno Fernandes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Simon Moore, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Enda Stevens, Chris Basham, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, David McGoldrick

Captain- Anthony Martial, Vice-captain- Mason Greenwood

