Munster vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th September 2023

Bayern Munich resume their quest for a first DFB-Pokal title since the 2019-20 season against Munster in round one at the Preussenstadion on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga champions are fresh off a stunning 7-0 shellacking of Bochum in the league, with prolific striker Harry Kane netting a hat-trick.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt, Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel were the other scorers on the night as the Blues were obliterated at the Allianz Arena.

With four wins and a draw from their opening five games, Bayern are once again at the top of the table with 13 points.

On the other hand, Munster are in the third tier of German football, languishing in 14th position in the 3. Liga with just eight points in seven games.

The Eagles have won only twice, a 3-1 defeat of Ingolstadt on 22 August and then a 2-0 victory over Sandhausen. In their most recent clash, Sascha Hildmann's side were held to a 1-1 draw by VfB Lubeck.

Munster vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Munster and Bayern Munich meet for just the second time in history.

In August 2014, Bayern Munich visited Munster in the first round of the DFB-Pokal and pulled off a 4-1 victory: Thomas Muller, Mario Gotze, David Alaba and Claudio Pizarro were the scorers for the Bavarians that day.

Bayern Munich have scored at four goals or more in their last two games: four vs Manchester United in the Champions League and seven vs Bochum in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has scored five goals in their last three games in all competitions.

In seven official matches this season, Bayern Munich have lost just once: 3-0 vs RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup.

Bayern Munich haven't lost in the first round of the DFB-Pokal competition since the 1994-95 season: Vestenbersgreuth won 1-0 on that day.

Munster vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Just like nine years ago, when the sides last met, Bayern Munich are the overwhelming favorites to win once again and progress in the cup.

The Bavarians are stacked with quality in every department and will be too much for third-tier minnows like Munster to handle.

Prediction: Munster 0-3 Bayern Munich

Munster vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No