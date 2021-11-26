Mura 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs player ratings as Ryan Sessegnon sent off in Antonio Conte's first defeat | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur were stunned 2-1 by Mura in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Amadej Marosa struck a 94th-minute winner to secure the Slovenian team's biggest-ever European victory.

In another calamitous display from Spurs, the visitors fell behind in the 11th minute after Tomi Horvat capitalized on some poor defending.

Their night went from bad to worse when Ryan Sessegnon was sent off just past the half-hour mark for a cynical tackle.

Harry Kane equalized midway through the second-half with a lovely chip from a tight angle which seemed to have secured a point for Antonio Conte's side.

But another disaster at the back allowed Marosa to snatch a stoppage-time winner and cause a massive upset.

B/R Football @brfootball NŠ Mura:

▪️ 5th in the Slovenian league

▪️ were only formed in 2012

▪️ don’t have a club crest when you search them on Google

▪️ had never won a group game in Europe until today

▪️ just beat Tottenham 2-1



Damn. NŠ Mura:▪️ 5th in the Slovenian league▪️ were only formed in 2012▪️ don’t have a club crest when you search them on Google▪️ had never won a group game in Europe until today▪️ just beat Tottenham 2-1Damn. https://t.co/EzOYzOAVtC

The defeat was Conte's first since taking charge of the club. There are now doubts regarding Tottenham's hopes of progressing to the next round of the tournament ahead of their final group match against Rennes next month.

Here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Pierluigi Gollini - 5/10

Had no chance with Horvat's bending strike and was also beaten by a deflection for Mura's winner. The goalkeeper had a relatively quiet evening otherwise, recording zero saves in the entire game.

Japhet Tanganga - 6/10

Constant changes in position affected his performance. Tanganga started on the right side of a back-three, then shifted to left-back after Sessegnon's red card before returning to the right again.

Joe Rodon - 6.5/10

Far better than his defensive cohorts, having also made a last-minute tackle. The Welshman won all four of his duels and made two clearances.

Davinson Sanchez - 3/10

An absolute disaster of a night. He was dragged across the Mura pitch for the opener and then deflected Marosa's late winner into his own net. The Colombian also lost possession 13 times.

Matt Doherty - 6/10

The Irishman pushed high up during the opening stages of the game and looked to pose a threat, but his crosses left a lot to be desired.

Tanguy Ndombele - 7/10

The most promising Tottenham player on the ball. Ndombele played some nice passes and even created a good chance for Bryan Gil with a key pass.

Skipp was tidy in possession but mistimed some of his tackles. He also registered a key pass.

Ryan Sessegnon - 3/10

For all his big talk before the game, Sessegnon's performance was an unmitigated disaster. He was sent off for two really silly challenges and left Tottenham to play with 10 men for an hour.

Virgin Media Sport @VMSportIE



Ryan Sessegnon sent off after a half hour. 🟥



#MURTOT | #UECL Gone from bad to worse for Tottenham.Ryan Sessegnon sent off after a half hour. 🟥 Gone from bad to worse for Tottenham.Ryan Sessegnon sent off after a half hour. 🟥#MURTOT | #UECL https://t.co/Pz26OP2MGj

Bryan Gil - 6/10

Adventerous and full of energy, but lacked the flair to make a genuine impact. He blazed a chance high and wide of the post from a tight angle, but failed to record any other shots on goal.

Dele Alli - 7/10

He made two good runs in behind which unfortunately amounted to nothing. His name was also taken by the referee for his role in a brawl.

Harry Kane - 7.5/10

After missing two good chances earlier on, Kane made up for it with a beautifully chipped effort from a really tight angle to bring Tottenham level. The Spurs skipper also had 6 shots, more than any of his teammates, but missed a big chance as well.

Substitutes

Heung-min Son - 6/10

He almost made an immediate impact by getting close to scoring right after coming on, but fell silent thereafter.

Lucas Moura - 7/10

The Brazilian got the assist for Kane's equalizer. He also managed two key passes.

Ben Davies - 5/10

He was majorly responsible for Mura's winner by giving the ball away in the lead-up to the goal.

Eric Dier - 5/10

A composed figure in defense, winning four of his five aerial duels, but was wasteful with his passing.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Not much to write home about.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee