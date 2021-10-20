Mura vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Mura invite Rennes to the Ljudski Vrt stadium for a third round fixture of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

With a draw and a win from their two fixtures, Rennes are second in the Group G standings, only behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. They came from behind to record a 2-1 win over Vitesse in their previous fixture. They have recorded two back-to-back wins and clean sheets in Ligue 1 since their previous Conference League game.

Mura have suffered back-to-back losses in the competition and were thrashed 5-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in their previous outing. They are currently in fifth place in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

Mura vs Rennes Head-to-Head

The two clubs have never faced each other in a competitive fixture and this will be the first meeting between them.

Mura form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-D

Rennes form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Mura vs Rennes Team News

Mura

With Samsondin Ouro returning to the starting XI, there are no reported injury concerns for the home team. Ouro scored a late winner as Mura overcame Aluminij in their league fixture on Saturday.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Rennes

Bruno Genesio has two players ruled out with injuries for this trip to Slovenia. Jeremy Doku picked up a knee injury last week and has been sidelined for a substantial period. Jeremy Gelin is a long-term absentee on account of a torn ACL.

Lovro Majer marked his return from a lengthy injury spell and is in contention to start the game. Loïc Badé was booked twice in the 2-1 win over Vitesse and will serve a one-match suspension here.

Injuries: Jeremy Doku, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Loïc Badé

Mura vs Rennes Predicted XI

Mura Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matko Obradovic; Zan Karnicnik, Jan Gorenc, Klemen Pucko; Ziga Kous, Alen Kozar, Klemen Sturm, Ziga Skoflek; Tomi Horvat; Amadej Marosa, Kai Cipot

Rennes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Warmed Omari, Hamari Traore; Flavien Tait, Jonas Martin, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Mura vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes have hit a purple patch in recent fixtures and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in three of them. It will be difficult for Mura to put up much of a challenge here, as they have scored just one goal and conceded seven in the competition.

We predict an easy win for the Ligue 1 outfit, with the odds of a clean sheet also looking good.

Prediction: Mura 0-2 Rennes

Edited by Peter P