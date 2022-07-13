Mura vs Sfîntul Gheorghe prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Mura will invite Sfîntul Gheorghe to the Fazanerija Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first-round qualifying on Thursday.

The first leg tie at the Zimbru Stadium last week ended in a 2-1 win for Mura, who took a tiny step towards qualifying for the Conference League group stage fixture for the second season in a row.

Tio Cipot's goal gave them the lead in the 65th minute of the game and were helped by Nicolai Calance's own goal in the 73rd minute.

Second-half substitute Jibril Ibrahim pulled one goal back for the then-hosts to give his side a fighting chance in the second leg. Both teams have had a week's rest to prepare for the second leg and will be looking to make it count here.

Mura kick off their league campaign on Sunday while Gheorghe are not in action until the end of the month.

Mura vs Sfîntul Gheorghe Head-to-Head

The two sides will be meeting for just the second time across all competitions on Thursday.

Mura form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Sfîntul Gheorghe form guide (all competitions): L-L

Mura vs Sfîntul Gheorghe Team News

Mura

There are no major absentees for the hosts in this game and only Miha Kompan Breznik remains sidelined with an injury. Mirlind Daku did not receive proper visa-related clearance last time around and did not travel to Moldova. He is eligible to play in the second leg and will likely start from the bench in this game.

Injured: Miha Kompan Breznik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sfîntul Gheorghe

There are no reported absentees for the visiting side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mura vs Sfîntul Gheorghe Predicted XIs

Mura (3-4-1-2): Matko Obradovic (GK); Gregor Balažic, Amar Beganović, Klemen Pucko; Ziga Kous, Alen Kozar, Tio Cipot, Nik Lorbek; Luka Bobičanec; Matic Maruško, Nikola Petković

Sfîntul Gheorghe (4-4-2): Nicolae Calancea (GK): Petru Ojog, Yevhen Smirnov, Serghei Svinarenco, Cedric Ngah; Alexandru Suvorov, Dan Pușcaș, Daniel Lisu, Vadim Paireli; Marin Căruntu, Jibril Ibrahim

Mura vs Sfîntul Gheorghe Prediction

The first leg was closely contested between the two sides and an own goal proved to be the difference that gave Mura an advantage. At home, they are expected to put in at least a similar or even better performance.

Overturning a one-goal deficit in the away game will be difficult for Sfîntul Gheorghe and we are backing the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Mura 1-0 Sfîntul Gheorghe

