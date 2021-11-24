Mura vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Mura and Tottenham Hotspur will trade tackles at the Ljudski vrt in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The 'hosts' come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Domzale in the Slovenian Prva Liga before the international break. Amadej Marosa and Andraz Zinic scored first-half goals to share the spoils at fulltime.

Tottenham secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United on home turf in the Premier League. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergi Reguilon scored second-half goals to overturn Daniel James' first-half strike.

Mura have already been eliminated from the competition and have nothing but pride to play for. Tottenham could secure their spot in the knockout stages with a win depending on results elsewhere in Group G.

Mura vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Harry Kane stepped off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick to inspire Tottenham to a 3-1 away win in the first leg back in September.

Mura are currently on a six-game winless run in all competitions while Spurs have started life under Antonio Conte with a three-game unbeaten run.

Mura form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-D

Tottenham form guide 9all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Mura vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Mura

Jan Gorenc, Mihael Klepac and Ziga Skoflek have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Jan Gorenc, Mihael Klepac, Ziga Skoflek

Suspension: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt for the game with a muscle problem. His Argentine teammate Christian Romero is suspended due to the red card he received against Vitesse in addition to a hamstring injury that will sideline him until December.

Injury: Christian Romero

Doubtful: Giovani Lo Celso

Suspension: Christian Romero

Mura vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Mura Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matko Obradovic (GK); Zan Karnicnik, Matic Marusko, Klemen Pucko; Ziga Kous, Alen Kozar, Klemen Sturm, Nik Lorbek; Tomi Horvat; Amadej Marosa, Mitja Lotric

Tottenham Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga; Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hobjberg, Emerson Royal; Lucas Mora, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

Mura vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham are overwhelming favorites to emerge victorious and the Lilywhites will be keen to get maximum points and reduce the pressure on their final group game next month.

Antonio Conte is unlikely to underestimate the threat posed by Mura. The fact that they have nothing but pride to play for makes them more dangerous. Nevertheless, there is a distinct gap in quality between the two sides and we are backing Tottenham to win comfortably.

Prediction: Mura 0-3 Tottenham

Edited by Peter P