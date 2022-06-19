“My absolute favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo” – ‘Most beautiful footballer’ in the world lavishes praise on Manchester United superstar

Ana Maria Markovic, who has been dubbed 'the world's most beautiful footballer' as perm The Sun, has credited Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for her international callup.

The 22-year-old Grasshopper player grew up in Switzerland but represents Croatia at international level, who failed to qualify for this summer's Women's European Championships in England.

The young forward has cited Cristiano Ronaldo as her inspiration to shine on the international stage, while proclaiming her support for Real Madrid and Croatia playmaker Luka Modric.

Speaking to 20min, Markovic proclaimed:

“[Luka] Modric is definitely a great role model for me. He is a world footballer and represents Croatia. There are many good players among the women, such as [Ramona] Bachmann.

“But my absolute favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo because he's just so disciplined. I think it's super important that you give your all in sport and have a good mindset like him.”

The Manchester United forward has won five Ballon d'Or titles and is the highest scorer in the history of men's internationals. The 37-year-old scored 24 goals in 39 appearances in his first season back at Old Trafford following his move from Juventus last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo "doesn't feel involved in Erik ten Hag project' at Manchester United, according to reports

The Portuguese centre-forward was a rare bright spark in an otherwise disastrous campaign for the Red Devils, in which they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

As quoted by The Express, Italian outlet La Repubblica claimed the veteran "doesn’t feel involved" in the Ten Hag project, following the Dutchman's arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax.

Ronaldo has previously suggested he is happy to see out his two-year contract at the Premier League giants, but with Ten Hag demanding that his players press from the front, it may be difficult for the iconic forward to hit into the new manager's plans.

The report also claims that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is actively looking to secure a move for his client, with Roma mentioned as a possible destination.

A move to the Italian capital would reunite the legendary attacker with Jose Mourinho, who managed Ronaldo at Real Madrid. Last season's Europa Conference League champions may find it difficult to secure the Portugal captain's signing as they too will not play Champions League football next term.

