"My other favorite team" - Trent Alexander-Arnold names team he likes the most apart from Liverpool  

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed his admiration for Spanish club Barcelona. The 23-year-old stated that the Blaugrana share almost similar values and ideals to the Reds.

Speaking to British GQ, the England international also stated that watching some icons at Camp Nou while growing up also increased his affection for the Catalans.

“I would say that my other favourite team is Barcelona. I feel that they have the same ideas and values as Liverpool. They like to bring players through the academy. I grew up watching [Lionel] Messi and that special Barcelona team with [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi [Hernandez], [Thierry] Henry and [Samuel] Eto’o.”

Alexander-Arnold came through the Liverpool academy but acted mostly as an understudy to Nathaniel Clyne early in his career. However, a long-term injury suffered by Clyne handed Arnold an extended run in the first-team and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He made his senior debut in 2016 and hasn't looked back since.

He has since become integral to Jurgen Klopp's plans at Anfield and is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world. He is also an established international with England.

So far, he has made 214 senior appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, scoring 12 goals and providing 60 assists.

Arnold holds the record for most assists provided by a defender in a single Premier League season. He provided 13 assists as the Reds ended their wait for league glory in the 2019-20 season.

He is on course to break his own record this term, having already provided 11 assists in the current campaign.

Jurgen Klopp needs Trent Alexander-Arnold back to full fitness as Liverpool compete for a historic quadruple

The Reds are competing on three fronts

Liverpool won a record-extending ninth League Cup in February, having dispatched Chelsea in an exhilarating final at Wembley.

The Reds are still in the hunt on three other fronts and are seeking to become the first English club to win a quadruple. They face Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. They also trail City by just one point at the top of the Premier League table.

Hence, Jurgen Klopp will need the services of his full squad as the games come thick and fast in the home run stretch of the season. In light of this, the German manager will be closely monitoring the progress of his first-choice right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. This saw him pull out of the England squad for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month.

The defender is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks and the initial prognosis of the injury was positive. He will use the two-week international break to continue his recuperation and is expected to be back in action for the Reds in April.

