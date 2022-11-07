"My first thought was to shoot, but I saw that he was unmarked and in a better position" - PSG attacker opens up on his combination with Neymar in 2-1 Lorient win

Hugo Ekitike was vital in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 2-1 win over Lorient, which has helped the French giants consolidate their spot on top of Ligue 1 standings. After the game, the forward spoke to PSGTV alongside his manager Christophe Galtier, and he opened up about how he helped Neymar score the opening goal.

The young French forward said (via PSG):

"The goal? Ney was pressing and I won the ball. My first thought was to shoot, but I saw that he was unmarked and in a better position than me. And Ney, with his qualities, managed to convert my pass. It's satisfying, and I needed that to free myself up. And it's good because we also got the win. So I'm very happy about that. We must continue."

Ekitike also talked about his style of play, stating that he enjoys helping the team out with assists, not just goals:

"I'm a striker who likes to bring others into the game. Of course I like to score, that's the main thing for me. But to see someone else score, and if I can be decisive in another way, whether it's with a pass, a run, by drawing the foul, and as long as it helps the team, I'm happy. The aim is for it to end with a win and a goal as well."

The 20-year-old also explained how important Danilo Pereira's winning goal was for the team:

"It was a match where we were on top at times but also on the back foot at times. But we got the job done thanks to that goal by Danilo which, it's true, freed us up at the end. But we did the job and today, I think that's the main thing, that's what you have to remember."

PSG saw off Lorient with a 2-1 victory

Neymar was on hand to provide the opener early on after the Parisian attack closed down on the opposition goalkeeper. The keeper's failed clearance was caught by the Brazilian forward and the loose ball bounced into Hugo Ekitike's path.

Ekitike passed it back to Neymar instead of going for the goal himself, allowing the Brazilian to add to his tally this season.

Although Lorient were able to equalize, they could do little to stop a powerful header from Danilo Pereira. The defender went forward for a corner from Neymar and he got to the ball first and secured all three points for PSG.

