“My husband will score 2 goals” - Robert Lewandowski’s wife makes bold scoreline prediction for Real Madrid vs Barcelona 

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska has made a bold claim by stating that his husband will score a brace against Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de España on January 14 (Sunday).

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to face each other in the final of the Supercopa de España on January 14 at Al-Awwal Stadium. The storied rivalry between the two sides, named El Clasico, is one of the most famous in the history of the sport.

Ahaed of their latest fixture, Pole forward Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska has made a few bold predictions about the match. She has predicted that Blaugrana will dominate Madrid, and win by a final scoreline of 3-1. Moreover, she believes her husband Robert Lewandowski will score twice in the triumph.

She said (via Barca Universal):

"Barcelona will win 3-1 against Real Madrid and my husband will score 2 goals."

Lewandowski has scored 11 goals and provided five assists this season across all competitions. In his last six La Liga games, he has only recorded a single goal and an assist.

In the semifinal fixtures, Los Blancos took down the likes of Atletico Madrid with a spectacular comeback (5-3). On the other side, Barcelona got the better of Osasuna (2-0) as Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored for Xavi Hernandez's side.

Bayern Munich star downplays the possibility of a move to Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window

German midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who was linked with a move in the ongoing transfer window to Barcelona, has revealed that he's only focusing on Bayern Munich currently.

Joshua Kimmich's contract with the German champions is set to expire in the summer of 2025. As a result, a few reports emerged which stated that the 28-year-old is looking forward to leaving Germany for new challenges.

However, as reported by 90min, the German midfielder has ruled out the possibility of a potential move to Spain. He said:

"I'm only focusing on Bayern, the winter market is not an issue. At some point, the club will approach me and we'll discuss my future."

Kimmich joined Bayern Munich in 2015 from VfB Stuttgart. Since joining the Bavarians, the German midfielder has made 368 appearances, where he has bagged 41 goals and 100 assists. Moreover, he has also won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and eight Bundesliga titles.