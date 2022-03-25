"My level with the players would be better" - David Moyes feels he would be well placed to manage Manchester United now

West Ham manager David Moyes is of the view that he is probably better equipped to manage Manchester United now. The Scot had a failed stint with the Red Devils in 2013-14.

Sir Alex Ferguson identified Moyes as his ideal successor when he called it quits on his managerial career in 2013. The 58-year-old thus signed a six-year contract with the Red Devils after leaving Everton.

However, Moyes failed to keep up with his predecessor's standards at Old Trafford. In April 2014, Manchester United, who sat seventh in the Premier League table, pulled the plug on the Scottish tactician.

Moyes' managerial career and reputation took a hit after being sacked by the Red Devils. He struggled to regain momentum despite having spells at Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham.

However, Moyes has revived his managerial career during his second stint with the Hammers. He took the reins at the London Stadium in December 2019 and has since then made them genuine top six contenders in the league.

The Scot is now of the view that he is in a better position to take charge of a club like Manchester United. Asked if he thinks he can do a better job at Old Trafford now, he told The Athletic [via Inside Futbol]:

“Probably. I feel my level with the players would be better now as well. It wasn’t to be. The biggest thing is that when you get the opportunity to take these jobs, you’ve got to be able to take it. And I wasn’t."

“The big job I got, it didn’t work and I didn’t do well enough in it, so it sort of knocked me back down and I had to try find another way of climbing the ladder and getting back up to the level where I can be competing against the best — the elite managers, the best teams in Europe — and trying to show what I can do.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🎙️ "I wish I could have done a bit better."



As he prepares to take his West Ham side to old club Manchester United, David Moyes admits he is disappointed that he did not perform better when in charge at Old Trafford.



🎙️ "I wish I could have done a bit better." As he prepares to take his West Ham side to old club Manchester United, David Moyes admits he is disappointed that he did not perform better when in charge at Old Trafford.https://t.co/ss8qTxFGzn

West Ham currently sit seventh in the Premier League table with 48 points from 30 matches. They have also earned a place in the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will face Olympique Lyon.

Manchester United are looking for a manager

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new manager to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season. Moyes, though, is not under consideration at Old Trafford as things stand.

GOAL @goal Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has been interviewed over the Manchester United job this week Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has been interviewed over the Manchester United job this week 🇳🇱 https://t.co/n6NxODLiwk

Manchester United have been linked with several coaches recently. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be in the mix, but Ajax manager Erik ten Hag appears to be the frontrunner.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer