Manchester United on the verge of confirming Erik ten Hag as manager: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to confirm Erik ten Hag as their new manager ahead of the summer. According to Stretty News, the Red Devils have decided that ten Hag is the man to take them forward, having become the favorite for the hot seat over the last month.

Reports indicate the Ajax manager held talks with Manchester United on Monday in London. Manchester United chiefs are said to be impressed by the manner in which ten Hag has developed his Ajax team.

Fabrizio Romano reports that during the interview, ten Hag wanted to learn about the project at the club as well as the budget. The Dutchman also believes he is ready to tackle the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon.Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon. 🔴 #MUFC Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. https://t.co/vMTw4iCnCc

Should United appoint ten Hag, it will finally bring an end to the speculation about the Red Devils' next manager.

What will ten Hag bring to Manchester United?

The 53-year-old has hugely impressed during his time at Ajax.

Ten Hag's most impressive feat was taking a young and inexperienced Ajax side to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals back in 2019. The side notably beat Real Madrid on the way to the semi-finals.

Ten Hag has dominated the Eredivisie since taking over as Ajax boss in 2017. He has won the Dutch league title along with two Dutch cups during his stint with Ajax. He typically adopts a 4-2-3-1 formation that breaks out into a 4-3-3 with the set-up having many variations.

Jamie Scott @JamiescottUV Erik ten Hag to Manchester United [thread]:

- ten Hag's Principles of Play at Ajax

- Strengths and Complexities of the System

- Suitability for the Premier League and United's Squad Erik ten Hag to Manchester United [thread]:- ten Hag's Principles of Play at Ajax- Strengths and Complexities of the System- Suitability for the Premier League and United's Squad 📌 Erik ten Hag to Manchester United [thread]:- ten Hag's Principles of Play at Ajax- Strengths and Complexities of the System- Suitability for the Premier League and United's Squad https://t.co/tfJO3paxDN

One encouragement for the Old Trafford faithful will be the way the Dutchman manager approaches beating low and mid-block sides. Breaking the Lines have put together a report on the system ten Hag embraces. The way ten Hag sets up is heavily dependent on the opposition, with the Dutchman having many different structures to his Ajax formation.

The former Bayern Munich II coach has been incredibly successful at re-inventing his ideas with Ajax evolving during his tenure. His man-management skills have also been highly influential in his team's progression.

Ajax winger and Manchester United target Antony has spoken highly of ten Hag's impact on the team. He told de Telegraaf (via Manchester Evening News):

"Every player under his guidance becomes a better footballer through his training. Since my arrival, he has given me a lot of confidence and believed in what I can do."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar