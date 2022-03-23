"Meeting took place this week" - Fabrizio Romano provides exciting update on Manchester United's managerial pursuit 

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the news that Manchester United have interviewed Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to take the managerial post for next season.

According to the Italian journalist, the Red Devils interviewed ten Hag last week but that does not mean he is the final choice of the hierarchy. Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following in that regard:

"Manchester United have interviewed Erik ten Hag. Meeting took place this week. Man Utd are happy with his English level - but final decision will involve many factors. The board will interview other candidates too."

According to Sky Sports, there are four clear candidates to take over the managerial vacancy at Old Trafford. These include Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui. However, the Ajax manager and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Pochettino are the clear favorites for the job.

Erik ten Hag has done an excellent job since taking over as Ajax manager in 2017. The 52-year-old tactician has guided the Dutch giants to two Eredivise titles and two KNVB Cups. He also took them to the Champions League semifinals during the 2018-19 season where they lost to Tottenham Hotspur.

Erik ten Hag also has a contract at Ajax until 2023. This means that Manchester United will not have to fork out a lot in compensation fees to the Dutch side. According to the Daily Mail, the compensation fee is around £4 million.

Mauricio Pochettino could also be a candidate since he already has previous experience of managing in the Premier League with Tottenham and Southampton. The Argentine manager is also facing an uncertain future at PSG after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage.

Manchester United will be looking to end the season on a strong note

Manchester United will once again end the season without securing a single trophy to their name. However, they still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

As things stand, the Red Devils are sixth in the league standings, having picked up 50 points from 29 matches. They are currently four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners, however, do have a game in hand over Manchester United.

Following the international break, Ralf Rangnick's side will host Leicester City in the Premier League on the 2nd of April.

