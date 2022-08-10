"My relationship with the club is very honest" - Manchester City star Bernardo Silva opens up on his future amid Barcelona links 

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has opened up about his future amid speculations about a permanent move to Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

Silva, 28, who has three years left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium, has lifted four Premier League trophies during his five-year stint in Manchester. He has featured in 251 matches across all competitions for the Premier League champions, registering 48 goals and 50 assists.

The Portuguese is closing in on completing a summer move to Barcelona, as per reputed journalist Gerard Romero (via The Hard Tackle). Barcelona and Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement of around €60 million for the playmaker.

Speaking to ESPN, Silva shed light on his future. He said:

"I've always said that I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen. We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens."

When asked about Manchester City's response to him departing the club for Barcelona, the former Benfica man replied:

"It's a big club, and they don't want players who are not happy at the club. They always say to all of us that if you're not happy, you can go. Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally it's a relationship with the club that is very respectful. They have always been honest with me and I have always been honest with them."

He added:

"As I said, I will always respect my relationship with City, with the fans, with the staff, with my teammates, so whatever happens happens and for sure, it will happen in a very respectful way."

Manchester City close in on Sergio Gomez

Manchester City are close to signing RSC Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez this summer for a fee of €15 million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Gomez, who has three years left on his current deal at Lotto Park, was a revelation for the Belgian outfit last season. Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2021, the Spaniard has registered seven goals and 15 assists in 49 matches.

