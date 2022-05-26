Myanmar vs Bahrain prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Myanmar and Bahrain face off in an international friendly in a neutral Thailand on Friday as both sides prepare for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Lions have been drawn alongside Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Singapore in the third round of the qualifiers in Group F

So far this year, Myanmar have played one unofficial friendly against Hong Kong - a 0-0 draw on Tuesday - and don't have much playing time under their belt.

Their form has also been patchy since last year, with Antoine Hey's side winning only one of their last 10 official games and losing all else.

Bahrain, by comparison, have played five times this year, winning four, before seeing their friendly against Thailand canceled.

In the qualifiers next month, the Reds play Bangladesh, Malaysia and Turkmenistan in Group E and are favorites to progress into the next round.

Myanmar vs Bahrain Head-To-Head

Bahrain have won all three of their previous meetings with Myanmar - twice in the 2004 Asia Cup qualifiers and then once again in a friendly match in October 2018.

Myanmar Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Bahrain Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Myanmar vs Bahrain Team News

Myanmar

Head coach Antoine Hey has called up a 27-man squad for their upcoming Asia Cup qualifiers, but could use an experimental lineup here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bahrain

The Reds manager Helio Sousa originally called up a 24-man squad for their Thailand trip, but has now summoned seven more players.

Muhammad Marhoon, Jassem Al-Sheikh, Syed Reda Issa, Ali Madin, Syed Hashem Issa, Hamad Shamsan and Kamil Al-Aswad have all joined the team.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Myanmar vs Bahrain Predicted XI

Myanmar (4-3-3): Kyaw Zin Phyo; David Htan, Hein Phyo Win, Win Moe Kyaw, Suan Lam Mang; Aung Naing Win, Hlaing Bo Bo, Myat Kaung Khant; Lwin Moe Aung, Win Naing Tun, Aung Kaung Mann.

Bahrain (4-4-2): Sayed Shubbar Alawi; Ahmed Bughammar, Abbas Ayyad, Abdul Al Shaikh, Waleed Al Hayam; Haram Ali, Mohamed Abdulwahab, Ibrahim Al Khatal, Abdulwahab Al Malood; Abdullah Al Hashash, Mahdi Abduljabbar.

Myanmar vs Bahrain Prediction

Myanmar will look to use this opportunity to get some minutes before the qualifiers, but Bahrain have a relatively better squad and might eke out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Myanmar 0-1 Bahrain

