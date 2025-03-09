Arsenal make decision on 30-year-old star as they start planning for next season: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made a decision on Raheem Sterling's future at the club with the Chelsea loanee's loan deal set to expire this summer.

Ad

Since leaving Chelsea on a temporary transfer last summer, Sterling has struggled to replicate his best form at the Gunners. The 30-year-old has bagged just one goal and provided two assists in 22 overall club games in the 2024-25 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, according to The Sun, Sterling is highly rated and respected by Arsenal's coaching staff due to his professionalism. He has also made a name for himself as a calming influence, mentoring Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly this term.

Sterling, who is a four-time Premier League winner, allegedly has a great relationship with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. As a result, the Gunners have yet to rule out a permanent transfer for the player, who is focused on his club's upcoming matches.

Ad

Arsenal backed to win next league encounter

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 1-0 league win for the Gunners at Manchester United this Sunday (March 9). He wrote:

"Arsenal have struggled to score in the Premier League but the goals were flowing freely for them [in the 7-1 UEFA Champions League last-16 win] against PSV Eindhoven and this feels like it is going to be another rearguard action for Manchester United, similar to the way they got past the Gunners in the FA Cup."

Ad

Sutton, who lifted the Premier League title in the 1994-95 season, added:

"Manchester United do seem to, somehow, raise their game against the better teams and that is the only way they are going to make this close. I still think Arsenal will win it, though."

Sutton, who also played for Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa, concluded:

"I was really impressed with his [Ethan Nwaneri's] performance [earlier on Tuesday]. Declan Rice was immense in midfield and Martin Odegaard was excellent too. There has been some criticism of his form recently but he really delivered in that game. So, although United might try to make things hard for them, I definitely think [the Gunners] will find a way through."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mikel Arteta's side, who are winless in their last two league games, are in second place in the Premier League table. They are on 54 points from 27 matches, trailing Liverpool by 16 points.

Manchester United are currently 15th in the Premier League table with 33 points from 27 matches, 14 points off fourth-placed Manchester City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback