Manchester United and Manchester City keen on signing 25-year-old Serie A star amid Liverpool interest: Reports

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are allegedly hoping to sign Atalanta star Ederson in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ederson, 25, has cemented himself as a vital starter for Atalanta since arriving for around £19 million from Salernitana in the summer of 2022. He has helped his current team win one UEFA Europa League trophy so far.

Now, according to transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, Ederson has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs of late. Manchester City are keen to sign the midfielder, while United have identified the ace as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who is likely to depart soon.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also inquired about Ederson in the recent times. However, they are not considered to be among the front-runners now as they continue to keep tabs on Frenkie de Jong and Angelo Stiller.

Atalanta, who previously refused to entertain offers for Ederson during the winter window, are now open to selling their star this summer. They could offload the player should a £50 million offer is lodged this summer.

Ederson, who has a contract until June 2027 at Atalanta, has made 126 total appearances for his club so far. The Manchester United and Liverpool target has contributed 12 goals and four assists for the Serie A outfit.

Ex-Liverpool star slams Manchester United trio

Earlier this Sunday (February 16), Manchester United slumped to a 1-0 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur. James Maddison scored the crucial goal in the 13th minute of the game for Ange Postecoglou's side.

After the end of the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen slammed Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui. He said on Premier League Productions (h/t Metro):

"What frustrates me more than anything about the Manchester United team is that those centre-halves do nothing during the game. They hardly pick up any players at all, yet when you ask them to do one job – stop the guy who's shooting – they're sleeping at that as well."

Owen, who also represented the Red Devils as a player, concluded:

"We've seen so many clips in the first half when there's nobody to pick up, there's three of them literally doing nothing. They won't push in, they won't go and mark anybody, they just sit there. It's the easiest position on the pitch in theory because they're asked to do nothing. The manager plays so many defenders and none of them are picking anyone up."

Manchester United are 15th with 29 points from 25 league games so far.

