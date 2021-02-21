N'golo Kante chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi - Cristiano Ronaldo debate has captivated fans, pundits and players for more than a decade and N'golo Kante is another high profile footballer who has chosen between the two legends.

In a video from his Leicester City days, Kante and Riyad Mahrez are both seen choosing Lionel Messi over his perennial rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have broken numerous records in the last decade and are still continuing to play starring roles for their respective teams. Undoubtedly the 2 greatest footballers of this generation, both Ronaldo and Messi have their own sets of fans and followers.

Kante who is one of the game's best defensive midfielders had no hesitation in choosing Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently at Chelsea, the dimunitive Frenchman is struggling for his best form at the moment and will be hoping to find a regular place in Tuchel's plans this season.

Mbappe vs Haaland isn’t the next Messi Vs Ronaldo, it’s their own rivalry because there will never be another rivalry close to Messi’s and Ronaldo’s. Lucky as a generation to see Ronaldo and Messi and now Haaland and mbappe🇵🇹🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/9KeHUTY1rJ — GOATNALDO (@DamonTime) February 18, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both suffered defeats in the first leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 matches

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Barcelona were completely outclassed by a Kylian Mbappe inspired PSG in the first leg at Camp Nou. Losing 4-1 at home, Lionel Messi's hopes of winning the Champions League this season is all but over.

The Aregntine maestro's future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few months and with Messi's contract running out this summer, it will be interesting to see where the Barcelona superstar will be playing next season.

Porto vs Juventus - UEFA Champions League

Juventus also did not fare too well in the first leg, losing 2-1 away to Porto. However, Cristiano Ronaldo will still be hopeful of turning the tie around as the 'Old Lady' grabbed a crucial away goal.

The Portuguese superstar always seems to perform at his best in the UEFA Champions League and the second leg is sure to be hotly contested. Juventus are desperate to win Europe's top prize and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to inspire Andrea Pirlo's men to overcome the first leg deficit.

🗣“Concentration should be shifted to Haaland and Mbappe. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have run their race now. We know how wonderful they have been, but now it's time for new babies.”



-Pep Guardiola pic.twitter.com/vSVgByGas6 — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) February 20, 2021

With both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo heading towards the twilight of their careers, the wonderful rivalry between the two legendary footballers is slowly winding down to an end and instead of constantly comparing the 2 legends, we should try to enjoy it for as long as it lasts.