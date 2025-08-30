NAC vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025 

NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday four clash on Saturday (August 31st). The game will be played at Rat Verleigh Stadion.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to NEC last weekend. Tjarron Chery broke the deadlock from the spot in the eighth minute to put the home side ahead at the break. Basar Onal and Vito can Crooij added second-half goals to complete the rout.
AZ, meanwhile, thrashed Levski Sofia 4-1 at home in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. Ibrahim Sadiq scored a first-half brace, with his goals coming either side of Mexx Meerdink's sixth-minute strike to make it 3-0 at halftime. Everton Bala pulled one back for the visitors two minutes into the second half, but Lequincio Zeefuik stepped off the bench to restore the three-goal lead.
De Kaasboeren will turn their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them held to a 2-2 draw away to Groningen.
The stalemate left them in ninth spot with four points from two games. NAC are 12th with three points from as many games.
NAC vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AZ Alkmaar have won 41 of the last 87 head-to-head games. NAC Breda were victorious 24 times while 22 games ended in stalemates.
- One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in April 2025 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.
- Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Nine of the last 11 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Six of AZ's eight games across competitions this term have produced over 2.5 goals.
- NAC have won just one of the last 10 head-to-head games (eight losses).
NAC vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction
NAC Breda have lost two of their three league games, with their sole win of the campaign coming in front of their fans.
AZ Alkmaar have been on a roll since kick-starting their season with a shock defeat away to Ilves, winning five of seven games.
Back Maarten Martens's side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: NAC 1-3 AZ Alkmaar
NAC vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals