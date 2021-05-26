Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Nacional host Argentinos Juniors in Copa Libertadores action at the Gran Parque Central stadium on Wednesday.

Nacional recorded their first win of the campaign in their last outing, a 1-0 win over second-placed Universidad Catolica. Argentinos returned to winning ways against Atletico Nacional with a 1-0 win as well, thanks to Emanuel Herrera's 90th-minute winner.

The visitors are guaranteed to finish as Group F winners, regardless of the result. However, second place is still up for grabs and the home side need a win here to keep their qualification hopes alive.

El carácter de un estadio lo definen las historias que albergó. Cuando la suma de esos hitos trasciende lo deportivo para ser parte de la construccion de una nación, es más que un estadio:

ES LEYENDA.

El Gran Parque Central cumple 121 años.

Lleno de gloria, historia y gente. pic.twitter.com/2FMdX3R3Se — Nacional (@Nacional) May 25, 2021

Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns three times so far, with all their encounters being Copa Libertadores group stage fixtures. All three meetings have been decisive in nature with two wins for Juniors and one for the hosts.

They first met in the 2011 edition of the competition, where each side recorded a win in their two meetings. El Bicho secured a head-to-head advantage when they recorded a 2-0 win at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in the reverse fixture in April.

Nacional form guide across all competitions: W-W-D-L-D

Argentinos Juniors form guide across all competitions: W-L-W-W-W

Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors Team News

Nacional

Felipe Carballo, Agustín Oliveros and Pablo García are the three injury concerns for the home side. They are also currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among first-team players.

Guillermo Centurión, Emiliano Martínez, Thiago Vecino, Mathías Laborda, Joaquín Trasante, Maximiliano Cantera, Gonzalo Vega and Christian Almeida have all been ruled out due to COVID-19.

📌 Los test PCR realizados al plantel hoy arrojaron dos nuevos casos positivos.

El jugador Christian Almeida y un funcionario se suman a la lista de positivos. Todos se encuentran asintomáticos.

¡Pronta recuperación! #DaleBolso pic.twitter.com/s8fuLmXngN — Nacional (@Nacional) May 20, 2021

Injuries: Felipe Carballo, Agustín Oliveros, Pablo García

Suspension: None

Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Guillermo Centurión, Emiliano Martínez, Thiago Vecino, Mathías Laborda, Joaquín Trasante, Maximiliano Cantera, Gonzalo Vega, Christian Almeida

Argentinos Juniors

Matis Caruzzo is the only injury concern for the visitors. Gabriel Hauche will return from suspension and should start the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Gabriel Hauche

Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors Predicted XI

Nacional Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Rochet; Ángelo Gabrielli, Nicolás Marichal, Guzmán Corujo, Armando Méndez; Brian Ocampo, Gabriel Neves, Andrés D'Alessandro, Facundo Píriz; Leandro Fernández, Gonzalo Bergessio

Argentinos Juniors Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Lucas Chavez; Kevin Mac Allister, Miguel Torren, Marco Di Cesare; Fausto Vera; Gabriel Carabajal, Matías Pisano, Elias Gomez, Matías Romero; Javier Cabrera, Emanuel Herrera

Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors Prediction

Nacional's squad has been depleted due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club, but that didn't stop them from recording their first win of the tournament last week.

While we expect Nacional to put up a fight against Argentinos, the Argentine side have lost just one game so far in the tournament. They have also been solid defensively, conceding just one goal in five outings.

We expect the game to end in another narrow win for the visitors.

Prediction: Nacional 0-1 Argentinos

