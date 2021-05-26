Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Nacional host Argentinos Juniors in Copa Libertadores action at the Gran Parque Central stadium on Wednesday.
Nacional recorded their first win of the campaign in their last outing, a 1-0 win over second-placed Universidad Catolica. Argentinos returned to winning ways against Atletico Nacional with a 1-0 win as well, thanks to Emanuel Herrera's 90th-minute winner.
The visitors are guaranteed to finish as Group F winners, regardless of the result. However, second place is still up for grabs and the home side need a win here to keep their qualification hopes alive.
Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors Head-to-Head
The two clubs have locked horns three times so far, with all their encounters being Copa Libertadores group stage fixtures. All three meetings have been decisive in nature with two wins for Juniors and one for the hosts.
They first met in the 2011 edition of the competition, where each side recorded a win in their two meetings. El Bicho secured a head-to-head advantage when they recorded a 2-0 win at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in the reverse fixture in April.
Nacional form guide across all competitions: W-W-D-L-D
Argentinos Juniors form guide across all competitions: W-L-W-W-W
Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors Team News
Nacional
Felipe Carballo, Agustín Oliveros and Pablo García are the three injury concerns for the home side. They are also currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among first-team players.
Guillermo Centurión, Emiliano Martínez, Thiago Vecino, Mathías Laborda, Joaquín Trasante, Maximiliano Cantera, Gonzalo Vega and Christian Almeida have all been ruled out due to COVID-19.
Injuries: Felipe Carballo, Agustín Oliveros, Pablo García
Suspension: None
Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Guillermo Centurión, Emiliano Martínez, Thiago Vecino, Mathías Laborda, Joaquín Trasante, Maximiliano Cantera, Gonzalo Vega, Christian Almeida
Argentinos Juniors
Matis Caruzzo is the only injury concern for the visitors. Gabriel Hauche will return from suspension and should start the game.
Injuries: None
Suspension: Gabriel Hauche
Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors Predicted XI
Nacional Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Rochet; Ángelo Gabrielli, Nicolás Marichal, Guzmán Corujo, Armando Méndez; Brian Ocampo, Gabriel Neves, Andrés D'Alessandro, Facundo Píriz; Leandro Fernández, Gonzalo Bergessio
Argentinos Juniors Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Lucas Chavez; Kevin Mac Allister, Miguel Torren, Marco Di Cesare; Fausto Vera; Gabriel Carabajal, Matías Pisano, Elias Gomez, Matías Romero; Javier Cabrera, Emanuel Herrera
Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors Prediction
Nacional's squad has been depleted due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club, but that didn't stop them from recording their first win of the tournament last week.
While we expect Nacional to put up a fight against Argentinos, the Argentine side have lost just one game so far in the tournament. They have also been solid defensively, conceding just one goal in five outings.
We expect the game to end in another narrow win for the visitors.
Prediction: Nacional 0-1 Argentinos
