Nacional vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Nacional welcome reigning champions Porto to the Estádio da Madeira in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Sunday.

The hosts are the bottom-placed side in the division and have now lost eight games in a row.

The visitors are on a five-game winning streak at the moment in the league but were eliminated from the Champions League by Chelsea on Wednesday.

Nacional vs Porto Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 40 times across all competitions since 1990. As one would expect, the Dragões have been the dominant side in this fixture. They have 29 wins to their name and are currently on an eight-game winning streak against the hosts.

Alvinegros have managed to get the better of the Porto giants just seven times while four of their encounters have ended in draws.

📽Top Golos frente ao CD Nacional ⚽

🤩 Qual é o teu preferido?

⚽ Luis Díaz

⚽ Mangala

⚽ Sérgio Oliveira

⚽Alex Telles

⚽ Diogo Jota

⚽ Tello

⚽ Óliver Torres

Cristian Rodríguez#FCPorto #CDNFCP pic.twitter.com/JkwqoAeOim — FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 16, 2021

They last met in a Taca de Portugal round of 16 fixture in January. Porto recorded a 4-2 win after scoring twice in extra time.

Nacional form guide in Portuguese Primeira Liga: L-L-L-L-L

Porto form guide across all competitions: W-W-L-W-W

Nacional vs Porto Team News

Nacional

The hosts will be without the services of Daniel Guimarães. The goalkeeper was recently diagnosed with cancer and has not featured for the club since.

Witi has been struggling with a thigh issue and despite being back in training, he faces a late fitness test prior to the game.

Vincent Koziello and Francisco Ramos also returned to conditioned training, but they are doubts for this crucial game.

Plantel continua a preparar receção ao FC Porto https://t.co/bmn4tT3muD — C.D. Nacional (@CDNacional) April 16, 2021

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Witi, Vincent Koziello, Francisco Ramos

Unavailable: Daniel Guimarães

Porto

The visitors have just one injury concern at the moment. Mouhamed Mbaye continues to recover from an ACL injury. Ivan Marcano was deemed fit to play earlier this month but has not played a game since. He is a doubt for this game.

Diogo Costa tested positive for COVID-19 last week and remains in isolation.

Injuries: Mouhamed Mbaye

Doubtful: Ivan Marcano

Unavailable: Diogo Costa

Nacional vs Porto Predicted XI

Nacional Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Riccardo Piscitelli; Kalindi, Pedro Henrique, Lucas Kal, Joao Vigario; Nuno Borges; Chico Ramos, Vincent Koziello, Joao Camacho, Brayan Riascos; Kenji Gorre

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi; Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Mateus Uribe, Otavio; Moussa Marega, Toni Martinez

Nacional vs Porto Prediction

The hosts are the worst performing side in the division and have conceded 44 goals in 26 games. Porto are the highest-scoring side in the league with 55 goals.

It should be a routine win for the visitors, who have won five games in a row and have kept three clean sheets in that period.

Prediction: Nacional 0-2 Porto