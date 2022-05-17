Nacional vs Velez Sarsfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Nacional will entertain Velez Sarsfield at the Estadio Gran Parque Central in the penultimate group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The two sides occupy the bottom two places in the Group C standings, with the visitors in last place with just two points as they have not picked up a win in the campaign thus far. Nacional have four points, so the two sides will likely battle it out for the Copa Sudamericana spot.

Velez played out a 1-1 draw against RB Bragantino in their previous outing and secured a 2-1 win against Colon in their Argentina Primeira Liga fixture.

Nacional suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of table toppers Estudiantes in their previous Libertadores fixture. They have had two wins in two league outings since.

Nacional vs Velez Sarsfield Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off five times in the group stage fixtures of the competition. Velez are without a win against the hosts in five meetings thus far.

Three games have ended in wins for the hosts while two games have produced draws. They last met at the Estadio José Amalfitani last month, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for the Tricolores as Emmanuel Gigliotti bagged a brace.

Nacional form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Velez Sarsfield form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Nacional vs Velez Sarsfield Team News

Nacional

Matías Zunino is out for at least a month with a muscle injury, while Santiago Ramírez is also expected to miss the game with an undisclosed injury. Brian Ocampo is also out with a thigh strain but Alex Castro returned to the field last time around.

Juan Izquierdo and Renzo Sánchez's involvement in the game remains doubtful. Leo Coelho was suspended after picking up a third yellow card of the campaign last time around. Sergio Rochet tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is ruled out for the game.

Injured: Matías Zunino, Brian Ocampo

Doubtful: Juan Izquierdo, Renzo Sánchez, Santiago Ramírez

Suspended: Leo Coelho

Unavailable (COVID-19): Sergio Rochet

Velez Sarsfield

Lautaro Giannetti is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury, while Leonardo Jara, Agustin Mulet and Joaquín García complete the injury list for El Fortin. Mateo Pellegrino's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Injuries: Agustín Mulet, Joaquín García, Leonardo Jara, Lautaro Giannetti

Doubtful: Mateo Pellegrino.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nacional vs Velez Sarsfield Predicted XIs

Nacional (4-2-3-1): Martin Rodriguez (GK); Jose Luis Rodriguez, Nicolas Marichal, Mathías Laborda, Camilo Cándido; Felipe Carballo, Diego Rodriguez; Alfonso Trezza, Manuel Monzeglio, Leandro Otormín; Emmanuel Gigliotti

Velez Sarsfield (4-3-3): Lucas Hoyos (GK); Francisco Ortega, Valentin Gomez, Matias de los Santos, Tomas Guidara; Maximo Perrone, Franco Martín Díaz, Luca Orellano; Julian Fernandez, Agustin Bouzat, Sebastián Sosa.

Nacional vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

The hosts have a solid record against the visiting side but have scored just two goals in four games in the competition thus far. Velez have scored five goals in the competition but have conceded nine goals thus far.

When the two sides meet on Wednesday, we expect the game to be a low-scoring affair and back the hosts to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Nacional 1-0 Velez Sarsfield

