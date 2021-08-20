Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Nagoya Grampus will host Avispa Fukuoka at the Toyota Stadium in a matchday 25 fixture in the J1 League on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Vissel Kobe in the Emperors Cup on Wednesday. Jakub Swierczok scored the match-winner one minute before the end of regulation time.

Avispa Fukuoka picked up a 2-1 league victory over Cerezo Osaka on home turf last weekend. Jordy Croux scored a last-gasp winner in injury time after Yuya Yamagishi had initially put the hosts ahead in the first half.

That victory helped Fukuoka climb to 10th spot in the table, having picked up 33 points from 24 matches. Nagoya Grampus remain in sixth place, with 40 points garnered from 24 games.

Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head

Both sides have met on 10 previous occasions and Nagoya Grampus have an overwhelmingly better record.

Grampus have seven wins and two draws to their name, while Fukuoka were victorious on just one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in February, when a brace from Mateus helped Nagoya Grampus pick up a 2-1 victory away from home.

The hosts have returned to winning ways after suffering consecutive defeats last week. Fukuoka have just one win from their last seven games.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Avispa Fukuoka form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Mu Kanazaki, Yuichi Maruyama and Ryogo Yamasaki have all been sidelined by long-term injuries. There are no suspension worries for Nagoya Grampus.

Injuries: Mu Kanazaki, Yuichi Maruyama, Ryogo Yamasaki

Suspension: None

Avispa Fukuoka

Rikihiro Sugiyama is the only injury concern for the visitors. Takaaki Shichi has served out his suspension and should be available for selection.

Injury: Rikihiro Sugiyama

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Yasuki Kimoto, Kazuya Miyahara, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Sho Inagaki, Kazuki Nagasawa, Takuji Yonemoto; Manabu Saito, Mateus, Yoichiro Kakitani

Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Murakami (GK); Masato Yuzawa, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Emil Salomonsson; Sotan Tanabe, Hiroyuki Mae, Shun Nakamura, Takeshi Kanamori; Yuya Yamagishi, Juanma Delgado

Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Nagoya Gramous are favorites to pick up all three points on home turf and will fancy their chances against an Avispa Fukuoka side that has not been consistent.

The visitors have what it takes to spring a surprise, but we are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Avispa Fukuoka

Edited by Shardul Sant