Nagoya Grampus vs Johor Darul Ta'zim prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Nagoya Grampus and Johor Darul Ta'zim will trade tackles on matchday five of the AFC Champions League on Sunday.

Grampus come into the game on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory over Ratchaburi on Thursday. Mateus, Yoichiro Kakitani and Ryogo Yamasaki scored second half goals to power the Japanese side to a convincing victory.

Johor DT were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat to Pohang Steelers. Lee Seung-Mo and Kang Sang-Woo scored in the first half to give the South Korean outfit all three points.

That defeat left the Malaysians in third place in Group G with three points. Nagoya Gramous continue to lead the way with maximum points picked up so far.

Nagoya Grampus vs Johor Darul Ta'zim Head-to-Head

Nagoya Grampus picked up a 1-0 victory in the first leg meeting between the sides on matchday one. Hiroyuki Abe scored on the hour-mark to give Grampus an opening day victory.

That win was the second in an ongoing sequence of five consecutive victories for the J1 League side. The Southern Tigers have lost three of their last five games in all competitions.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Johor DT form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Nagoya Grampus vs Johor Darul Ta'zim Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Mu Kanazaki and Yuichi Maruyama have both been ruled out by injuries. There are no suspension concerns for manager Massimo Ficcadenti.

Injury: Mu Kanazaki, Yuichi Maruyama

Suspension: None

Johor DT

There are no known injury concerns for Johor. However, Shane Lowry and Afiq Fazail are both suspended for picking up consecutive yellow cards.

Injuries: none

Suspension: Shane Lowry, Afiq Fazail

Nagoya Grampus vs Johor Darul Ta'zim Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Yasuki Kimoto, Shumpei Naruse; Takuji Yonemoto, Sho Inagaki; Yuki Soma, Naoki Maeda, Mateus dos Santos; Ryogo Yamasaki

Johor Darul Ta'zim Predicted XI (4-5-1): Farizal Marlias (GK); La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Firdaus Ramli, Mohd Aidil Zafuan, Mathew Davies; Natxo Insa, Arif Aiman, Nazmi Faiz, Mohd Shafiq, Safawi Rasid; Bergson

Nagoya Grampus vs Johor Darul Ta'zim Prediction

Nagoya Grampus have been one of the standard-bearers on the continent this term and their perfect start to the competition has sent a statement of intent.

Grampus' bright start has been founded on a high press that pushes their opponents back, while their defense has also been unbreachable. Johor, by contrast, have blown hot and cold, while their shaky defense plays into the hands of Nagoya Grampus. We are predicting a convincing victory for the table-toppers.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Johor DT

