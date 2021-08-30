Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J League Cup 2021

Nagoya Grampus are set to play Kashima Antlers at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday for the first leg of the quarter-final of the J League Cup.

Nagoya Grampus come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Miguel Angel Lotina's Shimizu S-Pulse in the league. A goal from midfielder Naoki Maeda for Nagoya Grampus was cancelled out by a goal from Brazilian forward Thiago Santos Santana for Shimizu S-Pulse.

Kashima Antlers, on the other hand, beat Kevin Muscat's Yokohama F. Marinos 2-0 in the league. First-half goals from young midfielder Ryotaro Araki and attacker Ayasa Ueda ensured victory for Kashima Antlers.

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Kashima Antlers hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost 12 and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the league, with Kashima Antlers beating Nagoya Grampus 2-0. Goals from defender Tomoya Inukai and left-back Daiki Sugioka sealed the deal for Kashima Antlers.

Nagoya Grampus form guide in the J1 League: D-W-W-W-L

Kashima Antlers form guide in the J1 League: W-W-L-W-W

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Nagoya Grampus manager Massimo Ficcadenti will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Yuichi Maruyama and attacker Ryogo Yamasaki.

Injured: Ryogo Yamasaki, Yuichi Maruyama

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashima Antlers

Meanwhie, Kashima Antlers will be without young goalkeeper Taiki Yamada and right-back Rikuto Hirose. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Naoki Saka is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Rikuto Hirose, Taiki Yamada

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak, Kazuya Miyahara, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Kim Min-tae, Yutaka Yoshida, Sho Inagaki, Kazuki Nagasawa, Mateus, Yuki Soma, Ryoya Morishita, Naoki Maeda

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yuya Oki, Keigo Tsunemoto, Tomoya Inukai, Koki Machida, Katsuya Nagato, Kento Misao, Diego Pituca, Shoma Doi, Ryotaro Araki, Ryuji Izumi, Ayase Ueda

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Nagoya Grampus are 6th in the J1 League. They have won three of their last five league games, and much will depend on the form of forward Naoki Maeda if they are to get a positive result here.

Kashima Antlers, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league. Midfielder Ryotari Araki has done well so far, while the likes of Everaldo could prove to be crucial.

Kashima Antlers should be able to win here.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 0-1 Kashima Antlers

