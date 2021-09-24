Nagoya Grampus vs Oita Trinita prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Nagoya Grampus will welcome Oita Trinita to the Toyota Stadium for a matchday 30 fixture in the J1 League on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 away draw with FC Tokyo on Wednesday. Adailton and Jakub Swierczok scored first-half goals to ensure the points were shared at full-time.

Oita Trinita also had to share the poils in a goalless draw away to Sagan Tosu last weekend.

The draw saw Grampus drop to fourth spot with 54 points picked up from 30 matches. Oita Trinita sit in 19th place and are six points away from safety.

Nagoya Grampus vs Oita Trinita Head-to-Head

Nagoya Grampus have 11 wins from their last 24 matches against Oita Trinita. Seven previous matches ended in a stalemate while the visitors were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Ryogo Yamasaki, Yoichiro Kakitani and a Keisuke Saka own goal gave Nagoya Grampus a 3-0 away victory.

The hosts are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run and Wednesday's draw with FC Tokyo halted a five-game winning streak. Oita Trinita have won just one of their last five matches.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Oita Trinita form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Nagoya Grampus vs Oita Trinita Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Yuichi Maruyama is the only injury concern for the hosts with a cruciate ligament injury.

Injury: Yuichi Maruyama

Suspension: None

Oita Trinita

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors ahead of their clash with Grampus.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Oita Trinita Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Min-Tae Kim, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Kazuya Miyahara; Kazuki Nagasawa, Sho Inagaki; Ryoya Morishita, Naoki Maeda, Mateus dos Santos; Jakub Swierczok

Oita Trinita Predicted XI (3-4-3): Shun Takagi (GK); Yuto Misao, Henrique, Ryosuke Tone; Yuki Kagawa, Hokuto Shimoda, Kento Haneda, Yuta Koide; Seigo Kobayashi, Ryogo Watanabe, Shun Nagasawa

Nagoya Grampus vs Oita Trinita Prediction

Nagoya Grampus are heavy favorites and the difference in form between the two sides means that Massimo Ficcadenti's side will fancy their chances of getting the win.

Home advantage also counts in their favor and we are backing Grampus to triumph with a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 3-0 Oita Trinita

