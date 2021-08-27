Nagoya Grampus vs Shimizu S-Pulse prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Nagoya Grampus welcome Shimizu S-Pulse to the Toyota Stadium for a matchday 27 fixture in the J1 League on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Consadole Sapporo on Wednesday. Sho Inagaki scored a first-half brace to help the visitors pick up all three points.

Shimizu S-Pulse were on the end of a 4-0 drubbing by Kashima Antlers on home turf. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the visitors to power them to the convincing victory.

That defeat left them in 16th place in the standings. They have garnered 25 points from 26 games and sit just above the relegation zone. Nagoya Grampus climbed up to fourth place, with 46 points picked up from 26 games.

Nagoya Grampus vs Shimizu S-Pulse Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 37 previous occasions and Nagoya Gramous have a marginally better record with 14 wins to their name. Shimizu S-Pulse were victorious on 13 occasions, while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in mid-May when goals from Hiroyuki Abe, Naoki Maeda and Yuichi Maruyama helped Grampus pick up a 3-1 home victory.

The hosts are currently on a four-game winning run, while Shimizu S-Pulse are on a seven-game winless run.

Nagoya Grampus form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Shimizu S-Pulse form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Nagoya Grampus vs Shimizu S-Pulse Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Mu Kanazaki, Yuichi Maruyama and Ryogo Yamasaki are all still sidelined by long-term injuries. There are no suspension worries for Nagoya Grampus.

Injuries: Mu Kanazaki, Yuichi Maruyama, Ryogo Yamasaki

Suspension: None

Shimizu S-Pulse

Renato Augusto (cartilage), Yoshinori Suzuki (fractured skull), Elsinho (adductor), Carlinhos Junior (medial ligament) and Takumi Kato (cruciate ligament) have all been sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Renato Augusto, Yoshinori Suzuki, Elsinho, Carlinhos Junior, Takumi Kato

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus vs Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Yasuki Kimoto, Kazuya Miyahara, Shumpei Naruse; Sho Inagaki, Kazuki Nagasawa, Takuji Yonemoto; Manabu Saito, Mateus, Yoichiro Kakitani

Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Eiichi Katayama, Akira Ibayashi, Andrevaldo Santos, Teruki Hara; Yuito Suzuki, Ronaldo, Daiki Matsuoka, Kenta Nishizawa; Benjamin Kololli, Thiago Santana

Nagoya Grampus vs Shimizu S-Pulse Prediction

Nagoya Grampus have been on a good run of form and we expect their winning run to continue against a hapless S-Pulse.

The home side's run has been inspired by a sturdy defense that keeps opponents out and we expect a clean sheet in addition to a routine victory for Massimo Ficcadenti's side.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Shimizu S-Pulse

Edited by Shardul Sant