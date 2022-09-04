Nantes 0-3 PSG: 5 Talking Points as Christophe Galtier's men climb back to the top of the table | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Nantes 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, September 3.

Nantes came into this game having won one, lost one and drawn three of their opening five games in the league. In addition, they were one of the lowest-scoring sides in the league with just six goals scored. However, they did pretty well defensively as well, conceding just six goals.

The Parisians, on the other hand, won four and drew one of their opening five games. The draw was against Monaco, who have been the only side to adequately test Christophe Galtier's men so far this season. The manager made a few changes to his side as Neymar and Sergio Ramos started from the bench.

PSG made a slow but composed start to the game as they looked to keep possession of the ball. They kept the ball for 59% of the first half and looked to take their time while carving out goalscoring opportunities. Most of their attacks took place down the left wing as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated proceedings.

The pair combined for PSG's opener after 18 minutes after Messi made a run from the halfway line into Nantes' penalty area. He then laid the ball off to Mbappe, who unleashed a pinpoint shot into the top corner to make it 1-0.

Unfortunately, the hosts' misery was compounded shortly after as Fabio was sent off for an extremely high challenge on Vitinha. There were very few protests as he walked off the pitch. Vitinha had to be replaced by Renato Sanches following the incident.

Besides that, the first half was mostly uneventful as PSG led Nantes 1-0 at the interval.

PSG turned up the style in the second half as they played more fearlessly with a one-goal lead to defend. Messi and Mbappe combined for another goal just nine minutes after the restart. The Argentine provided another assist for the Frenchman, who scored with relative ease. Mbappe was booked shortly after the goal for a foul.

Galtier made multiple changes as he brought on Neymar, Ramos and Hugo Ekitike. It gave PSG a boost going forward as they had fresh legs within their ranks. Nuno Mendes scored to make it 3-0 to the champions after 68 minutes. That goal all but ended any hopes of Nantes mounting a comeback.

The visitors had a couple more chances but did not score again. The game ended in a 3-0 win for PSG over Nantes. That said, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#5. Lionel Messi seems to be back to his best

Messi has played a major part in all of PSG's six games so far. He has already scored three goals and provided six assists in the league and looks close to his best. Christophe Galtier's style of football seems to suit him well as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar seem to be at the best of their abilities as well.

The Argentine racked up two assists tonight against Nantes.

#4. There seems to be unity in PSG's locker room

Despite all the noise and several conspiracies surrounding Mbappe's role in the club hierarchy, the team seem to only be focussed on one thing when they are on the pitch. That is winning.

With the UEFA Champions League around the corner, the Parisians seem to be locked in and eagle-eyed on their opening game against Juventus on Tuesday, September 6.

#3. Despite their brilliance, PSG have been fortunate this season

PSG are a wonderful footballing side and have some incredibly talented individuals who can fight for wins. However, they have been afforded a stroke of luck in all but one of their games this season. It was their draw against AS Monaco.

Players from the opposition have been sent off, have given penalties away cheaply or scored own goals to aid the Parisians along the way. While this does not take away from their quality, it is something Galtier will make his players wary of.

#2. Kylian Mbappe could challenge for the European Golden Shoe

Mbappe and his "rival" Erling Haaland have both made strong start to their seasons so far.

The Norwegian is on a spree and has already hit double figures as he netted his 10th goal of the season a couple hours before PSG kicked off. The Frenchman has scored seven goals so far and is bound to add to that tally nearly every week.

It will be interesting to see how their battle pans out towards the end of the campaign.

#1. The Parisians can be their own problem at times

Today's first half was a classic example of how to shoot one's self in the foot. The visitors made a good start but at the same time continued to make mistakes and give possession away cheaply.

They were lucky the Nantes players did not crowd the referee or pressurise him into making hasty decisions. However, they will have to be mentally prepared and focused on playing their game.

