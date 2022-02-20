Nantes 3-1 PSG: Les Parisiens player ratings as league leaders fall to a shock defeat | Ligue 1 2021-22 

A first-half blitz from Nantes saw them register a shock 3-1 victory over PSG on home turf in Ligue 1.

The visitors came into Saturday's game fresh from their midweek victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. They had the services of a fully-fit Neymar from the start. The Brazilian was making his first league appearance in almost three months and was complemented by Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in attack.

A fast start to the game saw both sides fashion chances in the first five minutes. However, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock in the fourth minute.

Nigeria international Moses Simon laid the ball on for Randal Muani, and the 23-year-old made no mistake from close range.

Soon after, Messi forced Alban Lafont into a fine save before Nantes doubled their lead in the 16th minute. Quentin Merlin was set up on the edge of the box, and his pristine shot into the top corner left Keylor Navas with no chance in the PSG goal.

The visitors went close through Mbappe, Neymar and Idrissa Gueye but could not find a way past the inspired Lafont.

Nantes were reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute after Dennis Appiah was given his marching orders. However, the referee rescinded his decision after consultations with the VAR.

The VAR once again intervened on behalf of the hosts in first-half injury time. An initial handball in the area by Georgino Wijnaldum was overlooked by the referee, but a penalty was awarded after a review.

Ludovic Blas made no mistake from 12 yards to put Nantes three goals ahead even though Navas got a hand to the ball.

PSG pulled a goal back right at the start of the second half. Neymar's excellent control of Messi's exquisite pass allowed him to beat his marker and rifle the ball into the back of the net.

Both sides started the second half the way they ended the first. The visitors were handed a lifeline back into the game when they were awarded a 59th-minute penalty.

However, an impressive Lafont denied Neymar to preserve his side's two-goal lead, which was just one of several impressive saves he made in the second half.

Despite some late pressure, PSG were unable to find a way back into the game as they suffered their first league loss since a 2-0 defeat to Rennes in October.

Here is a rundown of how Mauricio Pochettino's men fared in the game.

PSG player ratings against Nantes

Keylor Navas - 6.5/10

Keylor Navas had a surprisingly busy day in goal, which saw him make four saves despite conceding three goals. There was nothing he could do about any of the goals he conceded.

Juan Bernat - 6/10

The 28-year-old had a hard time keeping track of Moses Simon, particularly in the first half. He improved his output in the second half before making way for Nuno Mendes in the 74th minute.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6/10

The France international made three clearances and had one interception in the game.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

The PSG skipper completed all his attempted passes. He also made three clearances and three tackles each.

Thilo Kehrer - 5.5/10

Thilo Kehrer struggled defensively and did not offer too much going forward before being replaced by Achraf Hakimi with 16 minutes to go.

Marco Verratti - 6/10

The Italy international was largely ineffectual in the middle of the park and did not create a chance or have a shot in the game. He was shown a booking in the 38th minute.

Georgino Wijnaldum - 5/10

The former Liverpool man did not have the best of times on the field before his departure in the 65th minute. He was shown a booking for handball in the area, which saw PSG concede a third goal in the first half.

Idrissa Gueye - 6.5/10

The Senegal international forced a save from the Nantes goalkeeper with his sole shot on the night. He was replaced by Mauro Icardi with nine minutes to go.

Neymar - 7/10

Neymar had an eventful night that saw him booked, score and miss a penalty. He made way for Angel di Maria in the 74th minute.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

The France international hit the target with two of his four shots on the night. He also created two chances for his teammates.

Lionel Messi - 7/10

Lionel Messi was unlucky not to find the back of the net but registered his eighth assist of the season. He created three chances and hit the target with one of his three shots in the game.

Substitutes

Julian Draxler - 6/10

Julian Draxler had a golden opportunity to score after coming on but saw his effort thwarted by Lafont. He also created a chance in the 25 minutes he spent on the field.

Angel di Maria - 5.5/10

Angel di Maria created a chance that was not converted and was also booked in the second minute of injury time.

Achraf Hakimi - 5.5/10

The Morocco international had 21 touches of the ball in 16 minutes and received an injury-time yellow card.

Nuno Mendes - 5.5/10

The Portugal international was one of three changes made in the 74th minute. He had eight touches of the ball, one of which led to a chance for PSG.

Mauro Icardi - N/A

The former Inter Milan man barely had a kick of the ball and did not do enough to warrant a rating.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh