Nantes vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2023

Round three of Ligue 1 gets underway on Friday (August 25) when Nantes and AS Monaco go head-to-head at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the new campaign, with the visitors winning their opening two games, while Nantes have lost both of theirs. Nantes failed to get up and running in the new Ligue 1 season, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to LOSC Lille on Sunday.

That followed a somewhat disappointing 2-1 loss against Toulouse at the Stade de la Beaujoire in the season curtain-raiser on August 13. Nantes have lost their last four games across competitions since a 1-1 friendly draw with Hull City on July 29.

Monaco, meanwhile continued their perfect start to the season, cruising to a 3-0 win over Strasbourg at the weekend. Before that, Adolf Hutter’s men kicked off the new Ligue 1 campaign with a thrilling 4-2 comeback win at Clermont Foot on August 13.

Monaco will look to maintain their 100% record this season and make it three wins on the bounce for the first time since February.

Nantes vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 44 meetings, Monaco boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Nantes have picked up 11 wins in that period, while the spoils have also been shared on 11 occasions.

Monaco are unbeaten in 10 Ligue 1 games against Nantes, claiming seven wins since a 1-0 loss in November 2017.

Nantes have won just one of their 17 league games since February, losing 11.

Monaco have lost all but one of their last four away games across competitions, with their opening-day win over Clermont being the exception.

Nantes vs AS Monaco Prediction

Having flown out the blocks this season, Monaco will be licking their lips as they take on a struggling Nantes side who have just one league win since February. Considering past results between the two sides, expect Hutter’s men to come out on top again.

Prediction: Nantes 1-3 Monaco

Nantes vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored six of their last seven clashes.)