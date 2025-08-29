Nantes vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Nantes will invite Auxerre to the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have lost their two league games thus far, while AJA have a win and a loss from two games.

La Maison Jaune met defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their campaign opener and suffered a 1-0 loss. Their poor form continued last week as they suffered another 1-0 away loss to Strasbourg.

The visitors got their campaign underway with a 1-0 win over Lorient, thanks to a second-half strike from Lassine Sinayoko. They failed to continue that form and suffered a 3-1 away loss to Nice last week. Sinayoko was on the scoresheet in that match again, equalizing in the 21st minute.

Nantes vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 72 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having 26 wins, just one more than the Canaries, and 21 games ending in draws.

The hosts were unbeaten in their two league meetings against AJA last season. They won the home game and were held to a draw in the reverse fixture.

The visitors have scored at least one goal in their last 12 league games.

Nantes have won just one of their last eight league games, with that triumph registered at home.

The visitors have lost three of their last four Ligue 1 away games. Notably, all three games ended with a scoreline of 3-1.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last seven Ligue 1 home meetings against the visitors, recording three consecutive wins.

The hosts are one of just two teams yet to open their goalscoring account in Ligue 1 this season.

Nantes vs Auxerre Prediction

Les Canaris have lost their two league games without scoring and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost just one game at home against the visitors in the 21st century and will look to build on that form.

Mathieu Acapandié and Mickayl Lahdo will only return after the international break, but Fabien Centonze is back from an injury spell.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in their last five league games. They have failed to score in their last two away games in this fixture.

Donovan Léon was sent off last week and misses this match due to a suspension. Sinaly Diomandé and Telli Siwé will likely miss out again, but Oussama El Azzouzi is in contention to start.

While the Canaries have begun their campaign with back-to-back losses, they have a good home record against Auxerre. The visitors have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six away games. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Auxerre

Nantes vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

