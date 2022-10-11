Nantes vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

Nantes will host Freiburg at the Stade de La Beaujoire in Group G of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

The Bundesliga side are unbeaten in ten games and will look to extend their lead atop their group in Europe.

Nantes failed to find their feet, as they were condemned to a 3-0 defeat by Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday. They have now failed to win their last six outings, losing five and drawing one since a 2-1 victory over Olympiacos on September 8.

They will now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they are third in Group G after picking up three points from their opening three games.

Freiburg, meanwhile, continued their impressive form, as they came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw away to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga last weekend.

They're now on a ten-game unbeaten streak across competitions, claiming seven wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in August. Freiburg now head to the Europa League, where they've won all three games to sit atop their group.

Nantes vs Freiburg Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first coming last week, which Freiburg won 2-0 at home.

The German team are unbeaten away from home this season, picking up five wins and two draws from seven outings.

Nantes are winless in their last six games across competitions, claiming one draw and losing five.

While Freiburg have won their opening three Europa League games, Nantes have lost their last two group outings, conceding five goals and failing to score.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last ten games across competitions, dating back to their Dortmund loss two months ago.

Nantes vs Freiburg Prediction

Freiburg have enjoyed a sensational start to their Europa League campaign and are firm favourites to claim all three points. The Bundesliga side should take advantage of Nantes' recent slump to claim another victory.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Freiburg

Nantes vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg

Tip 2: First to score - Freiburg (The Bundesliga side have have opened the scoring in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3: Game to have less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Nantes’ six games.)

