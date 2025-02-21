Nantes vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23 2025

Nantes play host to Lens in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Beaujoire this Sunday.

Ad

Nantes are currently in 15th, one spot above the relegation play-off place, but a win here could take them up to 13th and give them breathing space. Lens, meanwhile, are up in 8th and still have a chance of European football next season.

So which of these sides come out on top this weekend?

Nantes vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In terms of recent meetings, Lens have gotten the better of Nantes overall. They have won four of their last six games with their hosts this weekend, including a 3-2 win over them in November.

After a run of three games unbeaten in late January, Nantes have now lost their last two Ligue 1 games. More concerningly, they were hammered by Monaco 7-1 last week, the second-heaviest defeat of the current Ligue 1 campaign. As a caveat, though, Nantes were reduced to ten men after just eight minutes in that game.

Lens have also lost their last two matches in a row, and similarly to Nantes, both of their losses saw them reduced to ten men. However, the big worry for this weekend's away side is that their defence has been irrepairably damaged following the sales of three key players in January.

Despite their current position being outside the relegation zone, Nantes have actually won the joint-fewest games in Ligue 1 this season, coming away with just four victories thus far.

Thanks to the red cards given to Facundo Medina and Deiver Machado in the last two games, Lens now have the worst record in Ligue 1 when it comes to players sent off. They have seen six players sent for an early bath this season in total.

Ad

Trending

Nantes vs Lens Prediction

Despite the gap between them in the table right now, this game could be closer than it looks thanks to Lens' overall inconsistency.

Will Still's side have absolutely shown flashes of greatness this season, but their last two defeats were disappointing, particularly the loss to Strasbourg. There's definitely a chance that they've simply been too damaged by the recent transfer window.

With that said, Nantes were thumped last weekend and the 7-1 defeat they suffered to Monaco may well harm their confidence coming into this game. More worryingly, their defence does not look good at all right now.

Ad

Overall, then, things seem to slightly favour Lens to arrest their slump and come away with a win, but it could go either way.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Lens

Nantes vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Nantes' defence has been awful recently while Lens will have Deiver Machado suspended).

Tip 3: Nantes to score first - Yes (Nantes have the home advantage and flew out of the traps last weekend despite going onto lose to Monaco).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback